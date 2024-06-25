From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The beauty of art and music in the grim times we find ourselves in
A Message From "Revolutionary Komix."
Note: Click On Images For Better Viewing:
The beauty of art and music in the grim times we find ourselves in
By Lynda Carson - June 25, 2024
It’s increasingly hard to get away from the grim times we find ourselves in. Much as I like many of the programs on KQED, Channel 9, it angers me to see PG&E getting in our face, and advertising so often on KQED as a so-called sponsor. Reportedly, PG&E confessed to killing 84 persons in a 2018 fire, and it is cruel and unusual punishment for KQED to profit by putting PG&E in our face so often with their never ending rip-off rate increases. PG&E should be nationalized, not lionized on KQED.
The beauty of art and music during these grim times we find ourselves in, is one way to help maintain our mental health, and to enjoy the moment. Especially, as the twice impeached election denier, neo-Nazi, white supremacist, right-wing fascist former president Donald J. Trump, who has recently been convicted of 34 felony counts, is in our face on a daily basis on TV as he runs for office again.
The sarcastic whimsical artwork in my “Revolutionary Komix” page is one way for me to express myself in ways that allows me to do more than being just another voter, or just another cog in the wheel of politics, lies, deceit, and propaganda coming from the likes of PG&E, Boeing, AIPAC, or Hamas lately. As much as I am infuriated and opposed to the brutal violent policies of Biden starving and killing off the Palestinians, in contrast Trump is not fit to be a dog catcher, let alone the next president of our troubled country. I demand an immediate ceasefire in GAZA, and that the U.S. must stop providing arms or weapons to Israel, no matter what AIPAC and their rich backers in the finance, insurance, and real estate industry may think about that.
And the thought of the right-wing neo-Nazi fascists and government pushing the Ten Commandments and religion recently into our public schools, and forcing religion on the young, is an abomination. The colonialists used religion, the Ten Commandments, and the Bible to justify slavery, suppress the freedom of the people, and the attack the Native Americans to steal their land from them, and colonize this country. Hitler and the Nazis used the Bible to support their fascist white-supremacist activities that resulted in the holocaust, and Trump and MAGA are presently a reflection of Hitler, and the Nazis.
The Beauty of Art and Music To Soothe The Soul:
Meanwhile, I deeply appreciate the local beauty of Mariah Parker’s music and her Indo Jazz Ensemble. Some of Mariah Parker’s very beautiful music may be listened to by clicking here, or by clicking here, or by clicking here for those who may be interested.
In contrast, theres the local wonderful beautiful music of Vitamin Em, which may be listened to by clicking here, and more of their beautiful music may be listened to by clicking here.
Additionally, in these grim times we find ourselves in, the local beautiful wood carving artwork of famed Master Luthier, Ervin Somogyi is well worth checking out. Some music played on Ervin’s beautiful handmade guitars may be listened to by clicking here, or by clicking here, or by clicking here, or by clicking here for those who may be interested.
And just in case, for those who may be interested, you may listen to some of my original solo acoustic guitar music on a handmade guitar that I built, plus a 1986 Martin D-16 K (KOA guitar), by clicking here.
Local maverick filmmaker Rob Nilsson, has some beautiful paintings available for viewing here, for this who may be interested.
And the beautiful fantastic handmade harp guitars and wonderful music of William Eaton of the Roberto Venn School of Luthiery may be seen, and listened to by clicking here.
Plus a special thanks to DJ, Pacifica, at KALX Berkeley, for the “Special Project” she put together of music from many places around the planet, to be aired on August 27, starting at midnight till 1:00AM, or later. A number of months ago, Pacifica interviewed me on her show on KALX radio in Berkeley, and played some of my music on her program during the interview.
A little bit of art and music may go a long way in making people feel better in these grim times that we find ourselves in.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
