Monterey 4th of July Parade: Walk with the Peace Coalition

Date:

Thursday, July 04, 2024

Time:

9:45 AM - 8:45 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Catherine Crockett

Email:

Phone:

831-899-7322

Location Details:

Assemble in the parking lot behind the CHOMP Behavioral Health Services building, 576 Hartnell Street, Monterey, CA, (in the Hartnell Professional Center parking lot - across from the Post Office)





Stay and enjoy music, food, and festivities hosted by the City of Monterey, 11 am - 4:30 pm at Colton Hall Lawn at Pacific Street in Monterey. Find details at Walk with the Peace Coalition of Monterey County (PCMC) in the Annual 4th of July Parade hosted by the City of Monterey. A strong turnout will show that peace activism is alive and well in our community! Please wear white clothing as a symbol of peace and unity.Assemble between 9 am and 9:45 am in the parking lot behind the CHOMP Behavioral Health Services building, across from the Post Office). Please be in place by 9:45 am. The Parade starts rolling at 10:00 am sharp. The parade route starts at the corner of Alvarado Street and Pearl Street.Peace symbols and dove signs will be provided -- or bring your own sign, as long as it promotes peace and justice. Please, no partisan or politically divisive messages.Note: Traffic is expected to be heavy. Carpool, walk, or bike if you can.For questions, email PCMC co-chair Sidney Ramsden Scott sramsdenscott [at] hotmail.comStay and enjoy music, food, and festivities hosted by the City of Monterey, 11 am - 4:30 pm at Colton Hall Lawn at Pacific Street in Monterey. Find details at https://shorturl.at/eoO09