Walk with the Peace Coalition of Monterey County (PCMC) in the Annual 4th of July Parade hosted by the City of Monterey. A strong turnout will show that peace activism is alive and well in our community! Please wear white clothing as a symbol of peace and unity.Assemble between 9 am and 9:45 am in the parking lot behind the CHOMP Behavioral Health Services building, across from the Post Office). Please be in place by 9:45 am. The Parade starts rolling at 10:00 am sharp. The parade route starts at the corner of Alvarado Street and Pearl Street.Peace symbols and dove signs will be provided -- or bring your own sign, as long as it promotes peace and justice. Please, no partisan or politically divisive messages.Note: Traffic is expected to be heavy. Carpool, walk, or bike if you can.For questions, email PCMC co-chair Sidney Ramsden Scott sramsdenscott [at] hotmail.comStay and enjoy music, food, and festivities hosted by the City of Monterey, 11 am - 4:30 pm at Colton Hall Lawn at Pacific Street in Monterey. Find details at https://shorturl.at/eoO09