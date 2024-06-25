From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Monterey 4th of July Parade: Walk with the Peace Coalition
Date:
Thursday, July 04, 2024
Time:
9:45 AM - 8:45 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Email:
Phone:
831-899-7322
Location Details:
Assemble in the parking lot behind the CHOMP Behavioral Health Services building, 576 Hartnell Street, Monterey, CA, (in the Hartnell Professional Center parking lot - across from the Post Office)
Walk with the Peace Coalition of Monterey County (PCMC) in the Annual 4th of July Parade hosted by the City of Monterey. A strong turnout will show that peace activism is alive and well in our community! Please wear white clothing as a symbol of peace and unity.
Assemble between 9 am and 9:45 am in the parking lot behind the CHOMP Behavioral Health Services building, across from the Post Office). Please be in place by 9:45 am. The Parade starts rolling at 10:00 am sharp. The parade route starts at the corner of Alvarado Street and Pearl Street.
Peace symbols and dove signs will be provided -- or bring your own sign, as long as it promotes peace and justice. Please, no partisan or politically divisive messages.
Note: Traffic is expected to be heavy. Carpool, walk, or bike if you can.
For questions, email PCMC co-chair Sidney Ramsden Scott sramsdenscott [at] hotmail.com
Stay and enjoy music, food, and festivities hosted by the City of Monterey, 11 am - 4:30 pm at Colton Hall Lawn at Pacific Street in Monterey. Find details at https://shorturl.at/eoO09
Assemble between 9 am and 9:45 am in the parking lot behind the CHOMP Behavioral Health Services building, across from the Post Office). Please be in place by 9:45 am. The Parade starts rolling at 10:00 am sharp. The parade route starts at the corner of Alvarado Street and Pearl Street.
Peace symbols and dove signs will be provided -- or bring your own sign, as long as it promotes peace and justice. Please, no partisan or politically divisive messages.
Note: Traffic is expected to be heavy. Carpool, walk, or bike if you can.
For questions, email PCMC co-chair Sidney Ramsden Scott sramsdenscott [at] hotmail.com
Stay and enjoy music, food, and festivities hosted by the City of Monterey, 11 am - 4:30 pm at Colton Hall Lawn at Pacific Street in Monterey. Find details at https://shorturl.at/eoO09
For more information: https://peacecentral.wordpress.org
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 25, 2024 8:12PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network