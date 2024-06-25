From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Hands Off Haiti! Against Imperialist Intervention Everywhere - Teach In
Tuesday, July 02, 2024
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Teach-In
Angela
"For as long as colonization has existed in the Americas, Haiti has been subject to the most violent forms of abuse by colonial powers. What we are seeing in Haiti today is a culmination of over 200 hundred years of intentional foreign intervention to sabotage any attempt at Haitian political stability organized by the Haitian people." - Krys Cerisier
Join CODEPINK for a teach-in on the ongoing crisis in Haiti and to learn why imperialist intervention is NEVER the answer. Led by CODEPINK's War Is Not Green Campaigner Krys Cerisier.
