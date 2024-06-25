From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Spirituality & EcoSocialism
Date:
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalist EcoSocialist Network
Location Details:
1187 Franklin St, San Francisco, CA 94109
The UU EcoSocialist Network is hosting a discussion group on all things spirituality, ecology, and the socialist transition of society. This praxis group is open to all!
Our first gathering will be on July 10th at 6:30pm in the Stebbins Room at the First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco and on Zoom.
We will have a short reading together and video clips to frame our discussion. Please register here: https://forms.gle/xgvF3nrJJxpSGCka9
Our first gathering will be on July 10th at 6:30pm in the Stebbins Room at the First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco and on Zoom.
We will have a short reading together and video clips to frame our discussion. Please register here: https://forms.gle/xgvF3nrJJxpSGCka9
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 25, 2024 2:30PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network