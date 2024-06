The UU EcoSocialist Network is hosting a discussion group on all things spirituality, ecology, and the socialist transition of society. This praxis group is open to all!Our first gathering will be on July 10th at 6:30pm in the Stebbins Room at the First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco and on Zoom.We will have a short reading together and video clips to frame our discussion. Please register here: https://forms.gle/xgvF3nrJJxpSGCka9