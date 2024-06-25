PROTEST of SCOTUS - Stop the Corruption!Since former President Trump appointed three justices to the Supreme Court, the MAGA supermajority has overturned abortion rights, weakened voter access, blocked student loan relief, made it harder to fight the climate crisis, easier to put guns back in our communities, and so much more.As the justices hand down their final decisions, join us to take power back from the Court so that it works for US and not their billionaire backers!It’s time for us to leverage our collective voice to demand Congress fight for our freedoms by fixing the Court and leverage the collective power of our vote to uphold our democracy in November.Join the protest rally via livestream.United For DemocracyUnited For Democracy is shining a spotlight on the ways this SCOTUS is impacting our communities, freedoms, and democracy.We are a diverse and growing coalition of community leaders, grassroots organizations, labor organizers, and advocates working across reproductive rights, gun violence prevention, the environment, and more — all representing tens of millions of Americans.Together, we are standing up for our freedoms and demanding Congress to rein in this extreme Supreme Court.Coalition organizations include:League of Conservation VotersWomen's MarchSEIUReproductive Freedom for All (formerly NARAL)National Education Assoc. (NEA)Black Voters MatterMarch for Our LivesAFTAlliance for JusticeCenter for Popular DemocracyDrum Major Institute, IndivisibleNative Organizers AllianceRISEReproductive Rights CoalitionThe Workers Circleand many more.