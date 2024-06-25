top
U.S. Government & Elections

Stop SCOTUS MAGA Supermajority! Power Back To The People Rally - DC livestream

Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/WeAreUFD
Date:
Friday, June 28, 2024
Time:
6:30 AM - 7:30 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
United for Democracy Coalition
Location Details:
Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/WeAreUFD
PROTEST of SCOTUS - Stop the Corruption!

Since former President Trump appointed three justices to the Supreme Court, the MAGA supermajority has overturned abortion rights, weakened voter access, blocked student loan relief, made it harder to fight the climate crisis, easier to put guns back in our communities, and so much more.

As the justices hand down their final decisions, join us to take power back from the Court so that it works for US and not their billionaire backers!

It’s time for us to leverage our collective voice to demand Congress fight for our freedoms by fixing the Court and leverage the collective power of our vote to uphold our democracy in November.

Join the protest rally via livestream.


United For Democracy

https://unitedfordemocracy.us/

United For Democracy is shining a spotlight on the ways this SCOTUS is impacting our communities, freedoms, and democracy.

We are a diverse and growing coalition of community leaders, grassroots organizations, labor organizers, and advocates working across reproductive rights, gun violence prevention, the environment, and more — all representing tens of millions of Americans.

Together, we are standing up for our freedoms and demanding Congress to rein in this extreme Supreme Court.

Coalition organizations include:

League of Conservation Voters
Women's March
SEIU
Reproductive Freedom for All (formerly NARAL)
National Education Assoc. (NEA)
Black Voters Matter
March for Our Lives
AFT
Alliance for Justice
Center for Popular Democracy
Drum Major Institute, Indivisible
Native Organizers Alliance
RISE
Reproductive Rights Coalition
The Workers Circle
and many more.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/WeAreUFD
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 25, 2024 12:13PM
by United for Democracy Coalition
Tue, Jun 25, 2024 12:13PM
https://www.facebook.com/WeAreUFD
