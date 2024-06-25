From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Postering To Expose Petaluma Poultry
Date:
Sunday, June 30, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
242 Kentucky St, Petaluma, CA 94952
Join us as we put up posters in downtown Petaluma to raise awareness about the criminal animal cruelty and rampant disease at Perdue's Petaluma Poultry facilities.
Once the event is done (at 6:30), you're welcome to join us to get dinner at Tortilla Real, a nearby restaurant that is not all vegan, but has a vegan menu.
---
When: Sunday, June 30th, 4:00 pm
Where: Meeting at Penry Park, 236 Kentucky St, Petaluma, CA
Accessibility: This action will involve walking around downtown Petaluma.
Wear whatever you'd like. All materials will be provided.
----
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/postering-to-...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 25, 2024 12:47AM
