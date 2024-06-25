Postering To Expose Petaluma Poultry

Date:

Sunday, June 30, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Direct Action Everywhere

Location Details:

242 Kentucky St, Petaluma, CA 94952

Join us as we put up posters in downtown Petaluma to raise awareness about the criminal animal cruelty and rampant disease at Perdue's Petaluma Poultry facilities.



Once the event is done (at 6:30), you're welcome to join us to get dinner at Tortilla Real, a nearby restaurant that is not all vegan, but has a vegan menu.

---

When: Sunday, June 30th, 4:00 pm

Where: Meeting at Penry Park, 236 Kentucky St, Petaluma, CA

Accessibility: This action will involve walking around downtown Petaluma.

Wear whatever you'd like. All materials will be provided.

----

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.