Safeway: Drop Perdue's Petaluma Poultry

Date:

Saturday, June 29, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Direct Action Everywhere

Location Details:

5901 College Ave, Oakland, CA 94618

Join us as we continue to call on Safeway to cut ties with Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry, the filthy, cruel slaughterhouse in Petaluma that sells chickens’ bodies to Safeway under the brands, “Rocky” and, “Rosie.” Some of us will go to Pressed next door after to enjoy plant based soft serve ice cream and juice!

When: Friday, June 28th, 6:00 pm

Where: Meeting on Chabot Rd & College Ave in Oakland, right by Crossroads Trading

Wear whatever you'd like. All materials will be provided.

Accessibility: This action will involve a 0.3 mile walk between the meeting location and the protest location as well as standing in place for about one hour. Legal risk of this protest is relatively low.

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.