Santa Cruz: Banners for Palestine!
Date:
Saturday, June 29, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Allan Fisher
Email:
Phone:
4159542763
Location Details:
corner of Ocean and Water St., Santa Cruz
Hold up banners and signs for the incoming traffic: End the occupation! End apartheid! Gaza Genocide funded by US $! Ceasefire Now!
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 24, 2024 7:50PM
