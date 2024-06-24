Poetry and Music in the Garden

Date:

Saturday, June 29, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

UC Santa Cruz Center for Agroecology

Location Details:

Alan Chadwick Garden, UC Santa Cruz

Surrounded by redwood groves and fruit trees, birds and roses, Poet Laureates and youth poets will read from their work at the 30th anniversary of Poetry and Music in the Chadwick Garden.



This year’s lineup features Santa Cruz County’s first Poet Laureate Gary Young and current Laureate Farnaz Fatemi, and El Dorado County Poet Laureate Stephen Meadows. We also welcome newcomers to this event, Madeline Aliah and Sylvi Kayser.



Plus, enjoy live music by Keith Greeninger.



This free event is presented by the Friends of the UCSC Farm & Garden. No RSVP is required.