View events for the week of 6/29/2024
Santa Cruz Indymedia Arts + Action Environment & Forest Defense

Poetry and Music in the Garden

Alan Chadwick Garden, UC Santa Cruz
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, June 29, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
UC Santa Cruz Center for Agroecology
Location Details:
Alan Chadwick Garden, UC Santa Cruz
Surrounded by redwood groves and fruit trees, birds and roses, Poet Laureates and youth poets will read from their work at the 30th anniversary of Poetry and Music in the Chadwick Garden.

This year’s lineup features Santa Cruz County’s first Poet Laureate Gary Young and current Laureate Farnaz Fatemi, and El Dorado County Poet Laureate Stephen Meadows. We also welcome newcomers to this event, Madeline Aliah and Sylvi Kayser.

Plus, enjoy live music by Keith Greeninger.

This free event is presented by the Friends of the UCSC Farm & Garden. No RSVP is required.
For more information: https://agroecology.ucsc.edu/news-events/e...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 24, 2024 6:57PM
§
by UC Santa Cruz Center for Agroecology
Mon, Jun 24, 2024 6:57PM
sm_alan_chadwick_garden.jpg
original image (740x502)
https://agroecology.ucsc.edu/news-events/e...
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
