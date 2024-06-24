From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Poetry and Music in the Garden
Date:
Saturday, June 29, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
UC Santa Cruz Center for Agroecology
Location Details:
Alan Chadwick Garden, UC Santa Cruz
Surrounded by redwood groves and fruit trees, birds and roses, Poet Laureates and youth poets will read from their work at the 30th anniversary of Poetry and Music in the Chadwick Garden.
This year’s lineup features Santa Cruz County’s first Poet Laureate Gary Young and current Laureate Farnaz Fatemi, and El Dorado County Poet Laureate Stephen Meadows. We also welcome newcomers to this event, Madeline Aliah and Sylvi Kayser.
Plus, enjoy live music by Keith Greeninger.
This free event is presented by the Friends of the UCSC Farm & Garden. No RSVP is required.
This year’s lineup features Santa Cruz County’s first Poet Laureate Gary Young and current Laureate Farnaz Fatemi, and El Dorado County Poet Laureate Stephen Meadows. We also welcome newcomers to this event, Madeline Aliah and Sylvi Kayser.
Plus, enjoy live music by Keith Greeninger.
This free event is presented by the Friends of the UCSC Farm & Garden. No RSVP is required.
For more information: https://agroecology.ucsc.edu/news-events/e...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 24, 2024 6:57PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network