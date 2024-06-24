From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Queer and Trans March for Palestine Liberation
Date:
Sunday, June 30, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Wynd Kaufmyn
Email:
Phone:
5107148687
Location Details:
Corner of Church and Market
Calling all queer and trans people and our allies to gather and say:
We answer the call to BOYCOTT corporate genocide-supporting SF Pride with a queer and trans march for Palestinian liberation.
As queer people we gather to actively RESIST the corporations, institutions, and politicians who profit off of genocide.
We will MARCH and lift our voices in the spirit of shared struggle with the Palestinian people.
NO PRIDE FOR SOME OF US WITHOUT LIBERATION FOR ALL OF US
Masks, Black Clothing, and Keffiyehs Encouraged
For more information and updates, connect with us on signal: https://signal.group/#CjQKIOxIPlDfJ574gAUGLY8X-WgPB4tsJG5GMM1lWMmYVkS8EhC4P880ZYj7QDLjB5qGvlOb
Access Info:
The march route is 1.6 miles long start to finish with 56 ft downwards incline and 79 ft upwards incline.
The route start point is .7 miles from BART and around 500 feet from MUNI. MUNI accessible by N-Judah and J-Church.
The route end point is 1 mile from BART and around 500 feet from MUNI.
There will be a dedicated space in the march for anyone who needs to move slowly or have distance from loud noise and music.
There will be a masks required Covid-conscious contingent.
There will be a family contingent for this march.
With movement music from:
Brass Liberation Orchestra, A Balkan Contingent and Mission Delirium
Sponsored by: Jewish Voice for Peace, Queers Undermining Israeli Terrorism!, and Brass Liberation Orchestra
For more information: https://quitpalestine.org/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 24, 2024 3:06PM
