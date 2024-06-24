Yoga for Activists

Date:

Monday, July 01, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Sharat Lin, RYT

Email:

Location Details:

San José Peace and Justice Center

48 South 7th Street, Room 101

San José, CA 95112

Join us for relaxation and enjoy our new class YOGA FOR ACTIVISTS with Sharat Lin, RYT (Registered Yoga Teacher) at the San José Peace and Justice Center.



Burnout and lack of attention to self-care is a common problem among social justice activists. So we created this class to reach out to activists to take back some time and increase awareness for self-care!



Meditation

Breathing

Asana

Flow

Creative Movement



Classes will be held on Mondays, July 1 & 8, August 5, 12, 19, 26 at 12 noon - 1 pm



ALL LEVELS WELCOME!

Please bring a yoga mat (if you have one) and water bottle

Donation based