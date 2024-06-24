top
South Bay
South Bay
South Bay Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Free Leonard Peltier!

Free Leonard Peltier!
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Leonard Peltier Support Group Silicon Valley
Email:
Location Details:
Willow Street Frank Bramhall Park
Britton Avenue
San José, CA 95125
Join us to honor Leonard Peltier and commemorate the Lakota people on Pine Ridge on the 49th anniversary of the Shootout at Oglala. Please invite your family and friends to come.

Potluck - please bring food or drink to share if you can.

Speakers and performers will include:
* Charlene Nijmeh, Tribal Chairwoman, or Julie Dominguez, Muwekma Ohlone Tribal Ambassador presenting the Muwekma Ohlone Tribal Land Acknowledgement.
* Edward Morillo, San Juan Bautista Amah Mutsun Tribal Band, will drum and sing the Leonard Peltier Honor Song.
* Dolly Robideau, WhiteEarth Chippewa, Leonard Peltier's aunt
* Miguel Angel Trujillo Vasquez and Patricia Vasquez, "Mexican Pearls", from East Side San José Chichimeca Otomí, poet / music creator / song writer / guitar player / singer / social justice activist, will perform songs and poetry.
* Sharat Lin will dance the Dance Peace. He is a speaker and writer on global political economy and curator of The Art of Protest. As a dancer he is passionate about using art to support and empassion movements for social justice.
* Brian M Smith, Peruvian and English Canadian will read a statement from Leonard Peltier.
* Drusie will speak about the work of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO).
* Someone will speak about the work of San José Against War (SJAW).
* and more ...

Near the baseball diamond on Britton Avenue
Wheelchair friendly

Organized by the Leonard Peltier Support Group Silicon Valley
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 24, 2024 2:40PM
§Free Leonard Peltier!
by Leonard Peltier Support Group Silicon Valley
Mon, Jun 24, 2024 2:40PM
Free Leonard Peltier! Program
original image (1080x1080)
https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
