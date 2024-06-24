Free Leonard Peltier!

Date:

Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Leonard Peltier Support Group Silicon Valley

Email:

Location Details:

Willow Street Frank Bramhall Park

Britton Avenue

San José, CA 95125

Join us to honor Leonard Peltier and commemorate the Lakota people on Pine Ridge on the 49th anniversary of the Shootout at Oglala. Please invite your family and friends to come.



Potluck - please bring food or drink to share if you can.



Speakers and performers will include:

* Charlene Nijmeh, Tribal Chairwoman, or Julie Dominguez, Muwekma Ohlone Tribal Ambassador presenting the Muwekma Ohlone Tribal Land Acknowledgement.

* Edward Morillo, San Juan Bautista Amah Mutsun Tribal Band, will drum and sing the Leonard Peltier Honor Song.

* Dolly Robideau, WhiteEarth Chippewa, Leonard Peltier's aunt

* Miguel Angel Trujillo Vasquez and Patricia Vasquez, "Mexican Pearls", from East Side San José Chichimeca Otomí, poet / music creator / song writer / guitar player / singer / social justice activist, will perform songs and poetry.

* Sharat Lin will dance the Dance Peace. He is a speaker and writer on global political economy and curator of The Art of Protest. As a dancer he is passionate about using art to support and empassion movements for social justice.

* Brian M Smith, Peruvian and English Canadian will read a statement from Leonard Peltier.

* Drusie will speak about the work of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO).

* Someone will speak about the work of San José Against War (SJAW).

* and more ...



Near the baseball diamond on Britton Avenue

Wheelchair friendly



Organized by the Leonard Peltier Support Group Silicon Valley