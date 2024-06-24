From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Date:
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Time:
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Free Skool Santa Cruz
Location Details:
SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
Soupshare - Tuesday, June 25th / 3:30pm with Angela & pals! A part of the 2024 Free Skool Santa Cruz session.
Location: SubRosa, 703 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA - aka Goth Denny’s aka Post-Punk IHOP aka New Wave Jeffrey’s aka Folk Punk Bea’s Koffee Kup - @subrosa_space
Description: Let’s build systems of interdependence and community! Come hangout at this potluck and share food together. Don’t feel like you have to bring anything though! Solidarity is not transactional. Outdoor and indoor space available with lots of seating options.
Info about other 2024 Free Skool Santa Cruz offerings soon at linktree in bio @freeskoolsantacruz and @subrosa_space
Part of creating a new world is resistance to the old one. Through this project, we want to contribute to changing the ways we learn and the ways we relate to each other. And let’s enjoy each other’s company and summer together!
From FSSC IG post - https://www.instagram.com/p/C8lbxu6N-bP/
#freeskool #freeskoolsantacruz
—@@@@@—
SubRosa is a collectively run anarchist community space - a place to meet people, share resources and ideas, challenge our assumptions and act on our passions. Let’s create together the world(s) we want to live in now. @subrosa_space
And SubRosa is part of the Hub Community Center at 703 Pacific Ave in downtown Santa Cruz - a constellation of projects that support skill-sharing, appropriate re/use of resources, and interconnected, creative communities - since 1994! More about the Hub is at linktree in bio @santacruzhub
