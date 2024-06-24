Women's March for Abortion Rights in DC - Livestream of Protest at SCOTUS

Date:

Monday, June 24, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Women's March

Location Details:

On June 24th, it will be two years since a corrupt, compromised Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Anti-democracy, anti-women, anti-LGBTQ forces have become emboldened by this signal from SCOTUS that it's open season on our rights.



Power-hungry people who view women and children as their personal property think they can beat us into submission, literally and figuratively.



Christian nationalist, white supremacist, MAGA extremists believe that if they pass enough anti-democratic laws that criminalize us and humiliate us, they can bend us to their will.



But what they don't understand is that they can't reverse the social and cultural change that has already taken place. We will never submit. We will not comply. We won't retreat. We won't surrender.



#WeWontGoBack