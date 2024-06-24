From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Women's March for Abortion Rights in DC - Livestream of Protest at SCOTUS
Date:
Monday, June 24, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Women's March
Location Details:
Protest at SCOTUS livestream: https://www.facebook.com/womensmarchonwash/
On June 24th, it will be two years since a corrupt, compromised Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Anti-democracy, anti-women, anti-LGBTQ forces have become emboldened by this signal from SCOTUS that it's open season on our rights.
Power-hungry people who view women and children as their personal property think they can beat us into submission, literally and figuratively.
Christian nationalist, white supremacist, MAGA extremists believe that if they pass enough anti-democratic laws that criminalize us and humiliate us, they can bend us to their will.
But what they don't understand is that they can't reverse the social and cultural change that has already taken place. We will never submit. We will not comply. We won't retreat. We won't surrender.
#WeWontGoBack
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/womensmarchonwash/
