Date Changed to July 4th! -> "Fuck the 4th, Siege the Ports!"
A new flyer and new date of action for national call: "Fuck the 4th, Siege the Ports!"
6/23/2024
The call for a national occupation and blockade of US ports and railyards has had a date change!
Instead of the initial date of Monday, July 1st, we are calling for a new date of action: Thursday, July 4th.
Specific to Seattle: Meet at Ruby Chow Park in SoDo at 2:00 pm. Keep 4th of July traffic in mind!
Come prepared! This is not a family-friendly event. Expect high temps and stay hydrated!
Reminder: This action is not ran by any particular organization, this is a horizontal and autonomous action. Let's get creative!
For a free Palestine and stifled US, shut this mf DOWN!
