top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine U.S. Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Date Changed to July 4th! -> "Fuck the 4th, Siege the Ports!"

by Anonymous
Mon, Jun 24, 2024 1:55AM
A new flyer and new date of action for national call: "Fuck the 4th, Siege the Ports!"
Flyer for action reads: Date changed to Thursday, July 4th. For Seattle: Meet at Ruby Chow Park at 2:00 PM
original image (1080x1080)
6/23/2024

The call for a national occupation and blockade of US ports and railyards has had a date change!

Instead of the initial date of Monday, July 1st, we are calling for a new date of action: Thursday, July 4th.

Specific to Seattle: Meet at Ruby Chow Park in SoDo at 2:00 pm. Keep 4th of July traffic in mind!

Come prepared! This is not a family-friendly event. Expect high temps and stay hydrated!

Reminder: This action is not ran by any particular organization, this is a horizontal and autonomous action. Let's get creative!

For a free Palestine and stifled US, shut this mf DOWN!
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$35.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code