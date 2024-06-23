From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Voices From the Holy Land Online Film Salon: In Conversation: "Humanity in Gaza"
Date:
Sunday, July 21, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Guest conversation will center on two short documentaries: "Australian Doctor Reveals Experience Inside Gaza" and "Gaza’s War through a Child’s Eye" and an extended excerpt from our December 2023 Salon.
Watch the films at your convenience before the event. Then join us with your thoughts and questions for our speakers at the Q&A Discussion on Sunday, July 21, 2024 at 12pm PT.
You must register to join the discussion & receive links to the videos:
https://Tinyurl.com/VFHL-July2024
Alice Rothchild: Author; filmmaker; assistant professor, Harvard Medical School (Ret’d); founder, Jewish Voice for Peace Health Advisory Council; mentor liaison, We Are Not Numbers
Walaa Sabah: Journalist; activist; Director of Operations, We Are Not Numbers
Catherine Baker: Author; Steering Committee member, Voices From the Holy Land;
advisory board member, Palestine Poster Project Archives; senior editor, We Are Not Numbers
