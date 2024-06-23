Guest conversation will center on two short documentaries: "Australian Doctor Reveals Experience Inside Gaza" and "Gaza’s War through a Child’s Eye" and an extended excerpt from our December 2023 Salon.Watch the films at your convenience before the event. Then join us with your thoughts and questions for our speakers at the Q&A Discussion on Sunday, July 21, 2024 at 12pm PT.You must register to join the discussion & receive links to the videos:Alice Rothchild: Author; filmmaker; assistant professor, Harvard Medical School (Ret’d); founder, Jewish Voice for Peace Health Advisory Council; mentor liaison, We Are Not NumbersWalaa Sabah: Journalist; activist; Director of Operations, We Are Not NumbersCatherine Baker: Author; Steering Committee member, Voices From the Holy Land;advisory board member, Palestine Poster Project Archives; senior editor, We Are Not Numbers