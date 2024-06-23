From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Richmond Banner Drop and Peace Vigil - Free Palestine
Date:
Friday, June 28, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Friends of Gayle McLaughlin, FPM, RCF
Location Details:
San Luis Ave & Sacramento Ave
Richmond, Ca 94804
Come to stand against Genocide
& for a Free Palestine.
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jun 23, 2024 3:34PM
