Santa Cruz Indymedia Health, Housing & Public Services

"Clocktower Center" Virtual Community Meeting

Webinar Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87968605410 Webinar ID: 879 6860 5410 Call: 669 444 9171
original image (2400x1600)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Boycott Workbench
Location Details:
Webinar Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87968605410
Webinar ID: 879 6860 5410
Call: 669 444 9171
Dubbed the "Clocktower Center," two development concepts have been submitted by the development firm Workbench to the City of Santa Cruz for the site across Knight Street from the Town Clock at 2020 North Pacific Avenue:

* CP24-0039, a 16-story mixed-use development encompassing approximately 279,480 square feet, including 260 residential apartment units and 11,126 square feet of commercial tenant space.
* CP24-0038, an 8-story mixed-use development encompassing approximately 120,932 square feet, including 174 residential apartment units, 8,184 square feet of commercial tenant space.

Community members have been mobilizing to oppose the proposals, and have formed the group, "Santa Cruz Against Runaway Development":
https://www.facebook.com/groups/381518127751760/

Both proposals would require the merger of two adjacent lots and demolition of the existing commercial buildings (Santa Cruz County Bank and Rush Inn).

By utilizing the state density bonus law, the developer intends to only include 15% of the total units as affordable for the 16-story proposal, which undercuts the City of Santa Cruz's existing affordable housing inclusionary rate of 20%. The 8-story proposal calls for an even lower percentage of affordable units at 13%.

The Planning Department has stated this meeting will be dedicated to receiving comments from the community. A previous meeting was held on June 5. A linked recording of that presentations can be found on the project page of the city's website (see link below).

When: June 26, 2024 06:30 PM PST
Topic: Virtual Community Meeting for Project 2020 N. Pacific Ave (CP24-0038, CP24-0039)
Webinar Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87968605410
Webinar ID: 879 6860 5410
Call: 669 444 9171

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE MEETING, OR TO SUBMIT A QUESTION OR COMMENT, FOLLOW THE LINK BELOW
For more information: https://www.cityofsantacruz.com/government...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jun 23, 2024 1:35PM
§The 16-Story "Clocktower Center" Proposal from Workbench
by Boycott Workbench
Sun, Jun 23, 2024 1:35PM
sm_clocktower-center-pacific-and-mission.jpg
original image (2400x1600)
https://www.cityofsantacruz.com/government...
§
by Boycott Workbench
Sun, Jun 23, 2024 1:35PM
sm_clocktower-center-pacific-ave.jpg
original image (2400x1600)
https://www.cityofsantacruz.com/government...
