In it for the Long Haul: Trust, Longevity, and Building Cultures of Struggle
a collection of reflections on staying in struggle for the long term
This zine was collected for an event at Pipsqueak in Seattle on June 23, 2024.
It is a collection of reflections on staying in struggle for the long term. These reflections invite us to build real relationships with our comrades, bridge the gap between "activism" and life, and understand ourselves as participants in an intergenerational struggle that has existed for far longer than whatever current moment feels like the only moment that has ever existed. We encourage you to read whatever calls to you. Our hope is that we will each read different things and that will bring us into conversation together.
We live in a culture where text seems to have some knowledge that is above all else, and we want to acknoweldge that there is much that is not contained here.
We'd ask that you bring as much from your own experience, knoweldge, and relationships into the conversation as you do from these texts.
If you are not in Seattle and you want to use these texts to have your own event email us at pipsqueak [at] riseup.net, and we're happy to share promotional materials and our facilitation plans.
For more information: https://pipsqueak.noblogs.org/files/2024/0...
