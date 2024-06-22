top
San Francisco

San Francisco Arts + Action Environment & Forest Defense

Author: Eddie Ahn, Advocate: A Graphic Memoir

San Francisco Main Library, Environmental Center Exhibit Space, 5th Fl 100 Larkin Street San Francisco, CA 94102
original image (950x475)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Public Library
Email:
Phone:
415-557-4400
Location Details:
San Francisco Main Library, Environmental Center Exhibit Space, 5th Fl
100 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Author Eddie Ahn discusses his new graphic memoir, Advocate: A Graphic Memoir of Family, Community, and the Fight for Environmental Justice.

Born in Texas to Korean immigrants, Eddie grew up working at his family's store with the weighty expectations that their sacrifices would be paid off when he achieved the "American Dream." Years later after moving to San Francisco and earning a coveted law degree, he then does the unthinkable: he rejects a lucrative legal career to enter the nonprofit world.

In carving his own path, Eddie defies his family's notions of economic success, igniting a struggle between family expectations, professional goals, and dreams of community. As an environmental justice attorney, he confronts the most immediate issues the country is facing today, from the devastating effects of Californian wildfires to economic inequality, all while combatting burnout and racial prejudice. In coming fully into his own, Eddie also reaches a hand back to his parents, showing them the value of a life of service rather than one spent only seeking monetary wealth.

Weaving together humorous anecdotes with moments of victory and hope, this powerful, deeply contemplative full-color graphic novel explores the relationship between immigration and activism, opportunity and obligation, and familial duty and community service.

Attendees will receive a free copy of the book while supplies last.

Everybody's Climate 2024: Connect with others to address the climate crisis in ways that are meaningful to you, from poetry and music to science and practical action.

Free
For more information: https://sfpl.org/events/2024/07/16/author-...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jun 22, 2024 8:13PM
