In Solidarity: Queer and Trans Artists for a Free Palestine Closing Reception
Date:
Thursday, June 27, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
SOMArts
Location Details:
934 Brannan Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
Join the Queer Cultural Center on Thursday, June 27, 6–8 PM PST, all ages for the closing reception of In Solidarity: Queer and Trans Artists for a Free Palestine. Performances will start at 7 PM PST.
Guests are required to wear K/N95 masks indoors and masks are available on-site. Food and nonalcoholic beverages will be provided in the garden patio.
Event ticket information:
The closing reception is free for Palestinians and others directly impacted by the ongoing genocide. Attendees are asked to contribute a sliding scale donation between $10–$100, no one turned away for lack of funds. Larger donations will offset the cost of other attendee tickets. 50% of ticket sales will go toward QCC programming and the remaining 50% will be donated to the Muslim Alliance for Gender and Sexual Diversity (MASGD), a mutual aid network supporting queer and trans Palestinians in Palestine. https://www.themasgd.org/
Accessibility
ASL interpretation is available at all events and by request. If you are interested in attending an event and require ASL interpretation, please send your request to production [at] queerculturalcenter.org.
SOMArts is wheelchair/ADA accessible. Bathrooms are gender-neutral and ADA-accessible.
For more information: https://somarts.org/event/insolidarityclos...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jun 22, 2024 7:21PM
