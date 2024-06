Join the Queer Cultural Center on Thursday, June 27, 6–8 PM PST, all ages for the closing reception of In Solidarity: Queer and Trans Artists for a Free Palestine. Performances will start at 7 PM PST.Guests are required to wear K/N95 masks indoors and masks are available on-site. Food and nonalcoholic beverages will be provided in the garden patio.Event ticket information:The closing reception is free for Palestinians and others directly impacted by the ongoing genocide. Attendees are asked to contribute a sliding scale donation between $10–$100, no one turned away for lack of funds. Larger donations will offset the cost of other attendee tickets. 50% of ticket sales will go toward QCC programming and the remaining 50% will be donated to the Muslim Alliance for Gender and Sexual Diversity (MASGD), a mutual aid network supporting queer and trans Palestinians in Palestine. https://www.themasgd.org/ AccessibilityASL interpretation is available at all events and by request. If you are interested in attending an event and require ASL interpretation, please send your request to production [at] queerculturalcenter.org SOMArts is wheelchair/ADA accessible. Bathrooms are gender-neutral and ADA-accessible.