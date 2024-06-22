LaborFest 2024 schedule of events.

LaborFest 2024On The 90th Anniversary Of The SF General Strike, Labor, Al & The Techno Fascists2024 LaborFest Event Schedule(date and time?)The San Francisco General Strike & The Minneapolis General Strike – Lesson from BothThis year is the 90th anniversary of both the Minneapolis Teamster General Strike and the San Francisco General Strike. This panel will look at the victories and lessons of those strikes for today.Free02 July 6:00 pm – 8:00 pmLaborFest Writers Group – Reading at Bird and BeckettReaders from the LaborFest Writers Group share poetry, memoir, fiction and nonfiction during a live event at the renowned San Francisco bookstore – Bird and Beckett.Free03 July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pmAmerican Dreams – by SF Mime TroupeThe American Dream. It used to mean a job, a house, a car, a spouse, 2.5 kids, and a .4 dog. But what does it mean now? For Gabriel Pearce, a Black man tired of liberal failures, on the day after the presidential election it means victory!Free04 July 2:00 pm – 4:00 pmBloody Thursday WalkNinety years ago (1934), a great battle took place between striking workers and the police and National Guard along the waterfront alongside the piers of San Francisco’s Embarcadero.Free05 July 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm90th Anniversary of 1934 Big StrikeNinety years ago. San Francisco’s class relations were transformed by the General Strike, This commemorative event “Bloody Thursday” (this year it’s on Friday), when police shot more than five dozen and killed two strikers.Free05 July 7:30 pm – 10:00 pmContracting Out, Union Busting & Privatization In Southern AfricaThe destruction of workers in Southern African including in South Africa and Namibia is escalating. Workers are being forced into contract labor which was the type of labor under apartheid conditions.Free06 July 10:30 am – 12:30 pmLabor History Bike TourFrom the pre-urban history of Indian Slavery to the earliest 8-hour day movement in the U.S., the ebb and flow of class war is traced.$2506 July 12:00 pm – 4:00 pmRacism, Labor And White SupremacyThis panel will look at the historic struggle against white supremacy in the labor movement and the growth of fascism in the US today.Free06 July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pmIdentity Politics, Unions & The Working ClassIdentity politics which pits workers against workers has been used within the labor movement to stop unionization and weaken the labor movement.Free07 July 11:00 am – 1:00 pmSweden, Worker Rights & The Struggle At TeslaToday, the Tesla service workers in Sweden who are members of IF Metal union have been on strike since October 2023. Their union sees the struggle as a fundamental struggle to defend union rights.Free07 July 2:30 pm – 5:00 pmHistory of ILWU Solidarity ActionsThe history of ILWU, the longshore union, has been one of the most militant unions when it comes to solidarity actions.Free08 July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pmUBER Lyft, Tech, AI & Autonomous Vehicles & FilmThe introduction of UBER and Lyft has decimated the taxi industry and led to a massive growth of the gig economy in the US and internationally. Now Google with Waymo, GM with Cruise and other companies are developing autonomous vehicles in San Francisco and California.Free10 July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pmPublic Workers, Privatization, Nonprofits and Union BustingPublic workers are under attack in San Francisco, the US and the world. The privatization of all public services are at epidemic proportions and in San Francisco, so called “non-profit” workers are doing public work.Free11 July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pmThe Fight to Save People’s ParkThe ongoing battle to prevent the development by UC of People’s Park in Berkeley continues. The park was listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and an important Court of Appeal victory was won. However,…Free11 July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pmFCMAT-JCCJC Privatization City College Educational Panel & InglewoodThe political and economic attack on public education is escalating under agencies called the FCMATT and JCCJC.Free12 July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pmWPA-Berkeley History WalkWalk with Harvey SmithThis walk will explore Berkeley’s “New Deal nexus” that includes Post Office art, Berkeley High School, the Community Theater, Civic Center Park, and the old Farm Credit Building.Free13 July 10:00 am – 12:00 pmAI, Robotics, Security Privacy & The Future of WorkersAt: Tenderloin Museum – 398 Eddy St., SF, CA94102 (Presentation) The development of AI and robotics threatens millions of jobs. This meeting will look at what AI is and what […]Free13 July 1:00 pm – 3:00 pmUS Labor AFL-CIO, Zionism, Histadrut & The NED Funded “Solidarity Center”(Zoom event) The AFL-CIO since its formation has been tied to the Israeli trade union called Histadrut. This union grouping has been central in not only supporting the Israeli state […]Free13 July 5:00 pm – 7:00 pmSan Bruno Mountain Wilderness WalkWalk – In 1968, David Schooley chained himself to a bulldozer at the foot of the San Bruno Mountain. The activism of David and many other community members was crucial in protecting much of the mountain….Free14 July 10:00 am – 12:00 pmCelebrate Revolution Day On Woody Guthrie’s Birthday MonthCelebrate Woody Guthrie’s birthday month with music.Free14 July 12:00 pm – 2:00 pmImmigration and Labor – Angel Island EventsTwo presentations on Angel Island – Angel Island Immigration Station has an important history in California of immigration and labor. Many immigrants from around the world were held at the station and screened with many discriminatory rules particularly against Chinese and Asians.Free14 July 12:00 pm – 3:00 pmThe New Deal & Labor: Looking Back, Moving Forward(Zoom event) With AL Stein This panel will draw upon the experiences of two historians who have written administrative and cultural histories of the New Deal, by focusing on Frances […]Free15 July 5:00 pm – 7:00 pmPalestine, Academic Witch-hunts & Canary MissionThe organized effort to target and retaliate against professors and students in the United States who are critical of Israel is going on at many colleges.Free16 July 5:00 pmMusicians Union, Anniversary of The Integration of The Musicians Locals & The Fight Against SegregationIn 2010, a commemoration was held of the merger between the Black and White local of the Musicians union in San Francisco.Free18 July 3:00 pm – 5:00 pmRevolutionary Poets: Fighting Techno FascismRevolutionary Poets reading.Free19 July 11:00 am – 1:00 pmPlay – Seven Jewish Children: A Play for GazaSeven Jewish Children: A Play for Gaza is a 10-minute play by British playwright Caryl Churchill, written in response to the 2008-2009 Israel military strike on Gaza.Free19 July 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm14th Annual San Francisco Living Wage Coalition Awards DinnerAt: SEIU Local 1021 hall – 350 Rhode Island, San Francisco (entrance on Kansas Street, between 16th and 17th Streets) Street parking available, wheel-chair accessible Honorees: Labor Woman of the […]$7019 July 6:00 pm – 8:00 pmFilm “The Revolt Of The Good Guys” by Sensible CinemaThis month, Sensible Cinema along with SF LaborFest remembers the letter carriers strike of March 1970 beginning in New York City and spreading across the nation.19 July 6:30 pm – 9:30 pmBerkeley Radical 60s WalkWalk with Harvey Smith – The McGee-Spaulding District could be considered a hotbed of Berkeley 1960s radicalism and counterculture given the number of noted activists and alternative living communities located in the neighborhood.Free20 July 10:00 am – 12:00 pmFrom E. Palestine to Hunters Point/Treasure IslandThis community labor forum will look at the role of EPA, OSHA, DPH in San Francisco and the State Of California, East Palestine and other toxic sites.Free20 July 11:00 am – 1:00 pmThe New Deal Film Festival: From the Workers Film & Photo League To The U.S. Film ServiceAl Stein will lead a discussion about film as art, propaganda and documentary expression in 1930s America, focusing on Pare Lorentz, FDR’s cameraman and his colleagues Ralph Steiner, Paul Strand, Leo Hurwitz, and Willard Van Dyke.Free20 July 5:00 pm – 7:00 pmWorkers Voices, Workers power – Labor Song and Storytelling FestivalA Night of solidarity song honoring Pat Wynne and the Rockin’ Solidarity Chorus$5 – $1520 July 6:00 pm – 9:00 pmClass Struggles in Argentina and U.S. ImperialismAt: Medicine For Nightmares Bookstore – 3036 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 With Guillermo Kane Guillermo Kane, member of the Partido Obrero (Workers Party) in Argentina and an elected […]Free20 July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pmWorkers Voices, Workers Power – Labor Notes Conference/Area Organizing Campaigns Report Back and DiscussionLabor Notes Conference/Area Organizing Campaigns Report Back and Discussion.$5 – $1521 July 1:00 pm – 8:00 pmThe Long Struggle of Alcatraz Tours For Worker Union RightsAlcatraz Tour workers have been fighting for a union contract for decades and faced one union busting attack after another.Free21 July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm“San Francisco Reds California Communism and Its Afterlives”The latest book by SFSU labor historian and author Robert Cherny is a major contribution on the role of the Communist Party and their members in the Bay Area and California history.Free22 July 3:00 pm – 5:00 pmSilicon Toxic Dumpsites, Workers Health & Safety & The RICO Case Against AppleApple in silicon valley had an office built on a toxic dump site and workers were getting sick from the fumes. When Apple’s senior engineering program manager reported it to Apple, they refused to take action to defend the workers.Free23 July 5:30 pm – 7:30 pmThe Fight Against Privatization of Education and Public Services and the Rise of Fascism in ArgentinaWith Guillermo Kane, an elected deputy in the Buenos Aires legislature, professor at Bueno Aires University and a leader of the Workers Party.Free25 July 3:00 pm – 5:00 pmInjured Workers, Workers Comp, OSHA, Healthcare & Workers Rightspanel – Many workers say that workers comp has been captured by the employers, insurance companies and a State and Federal administration that is representing this interests rather than workers.Free27 July 10:00 am – 1:00 pmLogistics AI, Robo Taxi World, Land Lines & Check OutsThe massive investment and speculation around AI and robotics is already having a major effect for workers in California, the US and the world. This event will look at AI in logistics and what it means for workers in this industry.Free27 July 1:00 pm – 3:00 pmLabor & The International Struggle For PalestineAt: ILWU local 6 – 99 Hegenberger Rd, Oakland, CA There has been a growing movement of trade unions and unionists defending the Palestinian workers and unions. Trade unionists are […]Free27 July 6:30 pm – 8:30 pmWalk-Labor Politics and Architecture of San FranciscoSan Francisco has a rich political and labor history that is also connected to its buildings. In this history-by-the-buildings walk, Brad Wiedmaier will outline artifacts and events, and their connections to San Francisco’s past and present.Free28 July 10:00 am – 12:00 pmLabor Maritime History Boat TourJoin the best labor maritime boat trip in the world as we go to historical sites on the bay and the Oakland container port. This is the 90th anniversary of the San Francisco General Strike.$50