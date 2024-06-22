From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
LaborFest 2024 On 90th Anniversary Of The SF Gen Strike, Labor, Al & The Techno Fascists
LaborFest 2024 schedule of events.
LaborFest 2024
On The 90th Anniversary Of The SF General Strike, Labor, Al & The Techno Fascists
https://laborfest.net
2024 LaborFest Event Schedule
(date and time?)
The San Francisco General Strike & The Minneapolis General Strike – Lesson from Both
This year is the 90th anniversary of both the Minneapolis Teamster General Strike and the San Francisco General Strike. This panel will look at the victories and lessons of those strikes for today.
Free
02 July 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
LaborFest Writers Group – Reading at Bird and Beckett
Readers from the LaborFest Writers Group share poetry, memoir, fiction and nonfiction during a live event at the renowned San Francisco bookstore – Bird and Beckett.
Free
03 July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
American Dreams – by SF Mime Troupe
The American Dream. It used to mean a job, a house, a car, a spouse, 2.5 kids, and a .4 dog. But what does it mean now? For Gabriel Pearce, a Black man tired of liberal failures, on the day after the presidential election it means victory!
Free
04 July 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Bloody Thursday Walk
Ninety years ago (1934), a great battle took place between striking workers and the police and National Guard along the waterfront alongside the piers of San Francisco’s Embarcadero.
Free
05 July 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
90th Anniversary of 1934 Big Strike
Ninety years ago. San Francisco’s class relations were transformed by the General Strike, This commemorative event “Bloody Thursday” (this year it’s on Friday), when police shot more than five dozen and killed two strikers.
Free
05 July 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm
Contracting Out, Union Busting & Privatization In Southern Africa
The destruction of workers in Southern African including in South Africa and Namibia is escalating. Workers are being forced into contract labor which was the type of labor under apartheid conditions.
Free
06 July 10:30 am – 12:30 pm
Labor History Bike Tour
From the pre-urban history of Indian Slavery to the earliest 8-hour day movement in the U.S., the ebb and flow of class war is traced.
$25
06 July 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Racism, Labor And White Supremacy
This panel will look at the historic struggle against white supremacy in the labor movement and the growth of fascism in the US today.
Free
06 July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Identity Politics, Unions & The Working Class
Identity politics which pits workers against workers has been used within the labor movement to stop unionization and weaken the labor movement.
Free
07 July 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Sweden, Worker Rights & The Struggle At Tesla
Today, the Tesla service workers in Sweden who are members of IF Metal union have been on strike since October 2023. Their union sees the struggle as a fundamental struggle to defend union rights.
Free
07 July 2:30 pm – 5:00 pm
History of ILWU Solidarity Actions
The history of ILWU, the longshore union, has been one of the most militant unions when it comes to solidarity actions.
Free
08 July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
UBER Lyft, Tech, AI & Autonomous Vehicles & Film
The introduction of UBER and Lyft has decimated the taxi industry and led to a massive growth of the gig economy in the US and internationally. Now Google with Waymo, GM with Cruise and other companies are developing autonomous vehicles in San Francisco and California.
Free
10 July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Public Workers, Privatization, Nonprofits and Union Busting
Public workers are under attack in San Francisco, the US and the world. The privatization of all public services are at epidemic proportions and in San Francisco, so called “non-profit” workers are doing public work.
Free
11 July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
The Fight to Save People’s Park
The ongoing battle to prevent the development by UC of People’s Park in Berkeley continues. The park was listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and an important Court of Appeal victory was won. However,…
Free
11 July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
FCMAT-JCCJC Privatization City College Educational Panel & Inglewood
The political and economic attack on public education is escalating under agencies called the FCMATT and JCCJC.
Free
12 July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
WPA-Berkeley History Walk
Walk with Harvey Smith
This walk will explore Berkeley’s “New Deal nexus” that includes Post Office art, Berkeley High School, the Community Theater, Civic Center Park, and the old Farm Credit Building.
Free
13 July 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
AI, Robotics, Security Privacy & The Future of Workers
At: Tenderloin Museum – 398 Eddy St., SF, CA94102 (Presentation) The development of AI and robotics threatens millions of jobs. This meeting will look at what AI is and what […]
Free
13 July 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
US Labor AFL-CIO, Zionism, Histadrut & The NED Funded “Solidarity Center”
(Zoom event) The AFL-CIO since its formation has been tied to the Israeli trade union called Histadrut. This union grouping has been central in not only supporting the Israeli state […]
Free
13 July 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
San Bruno Mountain Wilderness Walk
Walk – In 1968, David Schooley chained himself to a bulldozer at the foot of the San Bruno Mountain. The activism of David and many other community members was crucial in protecting much of the mountain….
Free
14 July 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Celebrate Revolution Day On Woody Guthrie’s Birthday Month
Celebrate Woody Guthrie’s birthday month with music.
Free
14 July 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Immigration and Labor – Angel Island Events
Two presentations on Angel Island – Angel Island Immigration Station has an important history in California of immigration and labor. Many immigrants from around the world were held at the station and screened with many discriminatory rules particularly against Chinese and Asians.
Free
14 July 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The New Deal & Labor: Looking Back, Moving Forward
(Zoom event) With AL Stein This panel will draw upon the experiences of two historians who have written administrative and cultural histories of the New Deal, by focusing on Frances […]
Free
15 July 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Palestine, Academic Witch-hunts & Canary Mission
The organized effort to target and retaliate against professors and students in the United States who are critical of Israel is going on at many colleges.
Free
16 July 5:00 pm
Musicians Union, Anniversary of The Integration of The Musicians Locals & The Fight Against Segregation
In 2010, a commemoration was held of the merger between the Black and White local of the Musicians union in San Francisco.
Free
18 July 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Revolutionary Poets: Fighting Techno Fascism
Revolutionary Poets reading.
Free
19 July 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Play – Seven Jewish Children: A Play for Gaza
Seven Jewish Children: A Play for Gaza is a 10-minute play by British playwright Caryl Churchill, written in response to the 2008-2009 Israel military strike on Gaza.
Free
19 July 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm
14th Annual San Francisco Living Wage Coalition Awards Dinner
At: SEIU Local 1021 hall – 350 Rhode Island, San Francisco (entrance on Kansas Street, between 16th and 17th Streets) Street parking available, wheel-chair accessible Honorees: Labor Woman of the […]
$70
19 July 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Film “The Revolt Of The Good Guys” by Sensible Cinema
This month, Sensible Cinema along with SF LaborFest remembers the letter carriers strike of March 1970 beginning in New York City and spreading across the nation.
19 July 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Berkeley Radical 60s Walk
Walk with Harvey Smith – The McGee-Spaulding District could be considered a hotbed of Berkeley 1960s radicalism and counterculture given the number of noted activists and alternative living communities located in the neighborhood.
Free
20 July 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
From E. Palestine to Hunters Point/Treasure Island
This community labor forum will look at the role of EPA, OSHA, DPH in San Francisco and the State Of California, East Palestine and other toxic sites.
Free
20 July 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
The New Deal Film Festival: From the Workers Film & Photo League To The U.S. Film Service
Al Stein will lead a discussion about film as art, propaganda and documentary expression in 1930s America, focusing on Pare Lorentz, FDR’s cameraman and his colleagues Ralph Steiner, Paul Strand, Leo Hurwitz, and Willard Van Dyke.
Free
20 July 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Workers Voices, Workers power – Labor Song and Storytelling Festival
A Night of solidarity song honoring Pat Wynne and the Rockin’ Solidarity Chorus
$5 – $15
20 July 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Class Struggles in Argentina and U.S. Imperialism
At: Medicine For Nightmares Bookstore – 3036 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 With Guillermo Kane Guillermo Kane, member of the Partido Obrero (Workers Party) in Argentina and an elected […]
Free
20 July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Workers Voices, Workers Power – Labor Notes Conference/Area Organizing Campaigns Report Back and Discussion
Labor Notes Conference/Area Organizing Campaigns Report Back and Discussion.
$5 – $15
21 July 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm
The Long Struggle of Alcatraz Tours For Worker Union Rights
Alcatraz Tour workers have been fighting for a union contract for decades and faced one union busting attack after another.
Free
21 July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
“San Francisco Reds California Communism and Its Afterlives”
The latest book by SFSU labor historian and author Robert Cherny is a major contribution on the role of the Communist Party and their members in the Bay Area and California history.
Free
22 July 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Silicon Toxic Dumpsites, Workers Health & Safety & The RICO Case Against Apple
Apple in silicon valley had an office built on a toxic dump site and workers were getting sick from the fumes. When Apple’s senior engineering program manager reported it to Apple, they refused to take action to defend the workers.
Free
23 July 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
The Fight Against Privatization of Education and Public Services and the Rise of Fascism in Argentina
With Guillermo Kane, an elected deputy in the Buenos Aires legislature, professor at Bueno Aires University and a leader of the Workers Party.
Free
25 July 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Injured Workers, Workers Comp, OSHA, Healthcare & Workers Rights
panel – Many workers say that workers comp has been captured by the employers, insurance companies and a State and Federal administration that is representing this interests rather than workers.
Free
27 July 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Logistics AI, Robo Taxi World, Land Lines & Check Outs
The massive investment and speculation around AI and robotics is already having a major effect for workers in California, the US and the world. This event will look at AI in logistics and what it means for workers in this industry.
Free
27 July 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Labor & The International Struggle For Palestine
At: ILWU local 6 – 99 Hegenberger Rd, Oakland, CA There has been a growing movement of trade unions and unionists defending the Palestinian workers and unions. Trade unionists are […]
Free
27 July 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Walk-Labor Politics and Architecture of San Francisco
San Francisco has a rich political and labor history that is also connected to its buildings. In this history-by-the-buildings walk, Brad Wiedmaier will outline artifacts and events, and their connections to San Francisco’s past and present.
Free
28 July 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Labor Maritime History Boat Tour
Join the best labor maritime boat trip in the world as we go to historical sites on the bay and the Oakland container port. This is the 90th anniversary of the San Francisco General Strike.
$50
On The 90th Anniversary Of The SF General Strike, Labor, Al & The Techno Fascists
https://laborfest.net
2024 LaborFest Event Schedule
(date and time?)
The San Francisco General Strike & The Minneapolis General Strike – Lesson from Both
This year is the 90th anniversary of both the Minneapolis Teamster General Strike and the San Francisco General Strike. This panel will look at the victories and lessons of those strikes for today.
Free
02 July 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
LaborFest Writers Group – Reading at Bird and Beckett
Readers from the LaborFest Writers Group share poetry, memoir, fiction and nonfiction during a live event at the renowned San Francisco bookstore – Bird and Beckett.
Free
03 July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
American Dreams – by SF Mime Troupe
The American Dream. It used to mean a job, a house, a car, a spouse, 2.5 kids, and a .4 dog. But what does it mean now? For Gabriel Pearce, a Black man tired of liberal failures, on the day after the presidential election it means victory!
Free
04 July 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Bloody Thursday Walk
Ninety years ago (1934), a great battle took place between striking workers and the police and National Guard along the waterfront alongside the piers of San Francisco’s Embarcadero.
Free
05 July 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
90th Anniversary of 1934 Big Strike
Ninety years ago. San Francisco’s class relations were transformed by the General Strike, This commemorative event “Bloody Thursday” (this year it’s on Friday), when police shot more than five dozen and killed two strikers.
Free
05 July 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm
Contracting Out, Union Busting & Privatization In Southern Africa
The destruction of workers in Southern African including in South Africa and Namibia is escalating. Workers are being forced into contract labor which was the type of labor under apartheid conditions.
Free
06 July 10:30 am – 12:30 pm
Labor History Bike Tour
From the pre-urban history of Indian Slavery to the earliest 8-hour day movement in the U.S., the ebb and flow of class war is traced.
$25
06 July 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Racism, Labor And White Supremacy
This panel will look at the historic struggle against white supremacy in the labor movement and the growth of fascism in the US today.
Free
06 July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Identity Politics, Unions & The Working Class
Identity politics which pits workers against workers has been used within the labor movement to stop unionization and weaken the labor movement.
Free
07 July 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Sweden, Worker Rights & The Struggle At Tesla
Today, the Tesla service workers in Sweden who are members of IF Metal union have been on strike since October 2023. Their union sees the struggle as a fundamental struggle to defend union rights.
Free
07 July 2:30 pm – 5:00 pm
History of ILWU Solidarity Actions
The history of ILWU, the longshore union, has been one of the most militant unions when it comes to solidarity actions.
Free
08 July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
UBER Lyft, Tech, AI & Autonomous Vehicles & Film
The introduction of UBER and Lyft has decimated the taxi industry and led to a massive growth of the gig economy in the US and internationally. Now Google with Waymo, GM with Cruise and other companies are developing autonomous vehicles in San Francisco and California.
Free
10 July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Public Workers, Privatization, Nonprofits and Union Busting
Public workers are under attack in San Francisco, the US and the world. The privatization of all public services are at epidemic proportions and in San Francisco, so called “non-profit” workers are doing public work.
Free
11 July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
The Fight to Save People’s Park
The ongoing battle to prevent the development by UC of People’s Park in Berkeley continues. The park was listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and an important Court of Appeal victory was won. However,…
Free
11 July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
FCMAT-JCCJC Privatization City College Educational Panel & Inglewood
The political and economic attack on public education is escalating under agencies called the FCMATT and JCCJC.
Free
12 July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
WPA-Berkeley History Walk
Walk with Harvey Smith
This walk will explore Berkeley’s “New Deal nexus” that includes Post Office art, Berkeley High School, the Community Theater, Civic Center Park, and the old Farm Credit Building.
Free
13 July 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
AI, Robotics, Security Privacy & The Future of Workers
At: Tenderloin Museum – 398 Eddy St., SF, CA94102 (Presentation) The development of AI and robotics threatens millions of jobs. This meeting will look at what AI is and what […]
Free
13 July 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
US Labor AFL-CIO, Zionism, Histadrut & The NED Funded “Solidarity Center”
(Zoom event) The AFL-CIO since its formation has been tied to the Israeli trade union called Histadrut. This union grouping has been central in not only supporting the Israeli state […]
Free
13 July 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
San Bruno Mountain Wilderness Walk
Walk – In 1968, David Schooley chained himself to a bulldozer at the foot of the San Bruno Mountain. The activism of David and many other community members was crucial in protecting much of the mountain….
Free
14 July 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Celebrate Revolution Day On Woody Guthrie’s Birthday Month
Celebrate Woody Guthrie’s birthday month with music.
Free
14 July 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Immigration and Labor – Angel Island Events
Two presentations on Angel Island – Angel Island Immigration Station has an important history in California of immigration and labor. Many immigrants from around the world were held at the station and screened with many discriminatory rules particularly against Chinese and Asians.
Free
14 July 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The New Deal & Labor: Looking Back, Moving Forward
(Zoom event) With AL Stein This panel will draw upon the experiences of two historians who have written administrative and cultural histories of the New Deal, by focusing on Frances […]
Free
15 July 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Palestine, Academic Witch-hunts & Canary Mission
The organized effort to target and retaliate against professors and students in the United States who are critical of Israel is going on at many colleges.
Free
16 July 5:00 pm
Musicians Union, Anniversary of The Integration of The Musicians Locals & The Fight Against Segregation
In 2010, a commemoration was held of the merger between the Black and White local of the Musicians union in San Francisco.
Free
18 July 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Revolutionary Poets: Fighting Techno Fascism
Revolutionary Poets reading.
Free
19 July 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Play – Seven Jewish Children: A Play for Gaza
Seven Jewish Children: A Play for Gaza is a 10-minute play by British playwright Caryl Churchill, written in response to the 2008-2009 Israel military strike on Gaza.
Free
19 July 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm
14th Annual San Francisco Living Wage Coalition Awards Dinner
At: SEIU Local 1021 hall – 350 Rhode Island, San Francisco (entrance on Kansas Street, between 16th and 17th Streets) Street parking available, wheel-chair accessible Honorees: Labor Woman of the […]
$70
19 July 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Film “The Revolt Of The Good Guys” by Sensible Cinema
This month, Sensible Cinema along with SF LaborFest remembers the letter carriers strike of March 1970 beginning in New York City and spreading across the nation.
19 July 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Berkeley Radical 60s Walk
Walk with Harvey Smith – The McGee-Spaulding District could be considered a hotbed of Berkeley 1960s radicalism and counterculture given the number of noted activists and alternative living communities located in the neighborhood.
Free
20 July 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
From E. Palestine to Hunters Point/Treasure Island
This community labor forum will look at the role of EPA, OSHA, DPH in San Francisco and the State Of California, East Palestine and other toxic sites.
Free
20 July 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
The New Deal Film Festival: From the Workers Film & Photo League To The U.S. Film Service
Al Stein will lead a discussion about film as art, propaganda and documentary expression in 1930s America, focusing on Pare Lorentz, FDR’s cameraman and his colleagues Ralph Steiner, Paul Strand, Leo Hurwitz, and Willard Van Dyke.
Free
20 July 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Workers Voices, Workers power – Labor Song and Storytelling Festival
A Night of solidarity song honoring Pat Wynne and the Rockin’ Solidarity Chorus
$5 – $15
20 July 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Class Struggles in Argentina and U.S. Imperialism
At: Medicine For Nightmares Bookstore – 3036 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110 With Guillermo Kane Guillermo Kane, member of the Partido Obrero (Workers Party) in Argentina and an elected […]
Free
20 July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Workers Voices, Workers Power – Labor Notes Conference/Area Organizing Campaigns Report Back and Discussion
Labor Notes Conference/Area Organizing Campaigns Report Back and Discussion.
$5 – $15
21 July 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm
The Long Struggle of Alcatraz Tours For Worker Union Rights
Alcatraz Tour workers have been fighting for a union contract for decades and faced one union busting attack after another.
Free
21 July 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
“San Francisco Reds California Communism and Its Afterlives”
The latest book by SFSU labor historian and author Robert Cherny is a major contribution on the role of the Communist Party and their members in the Bay Area and California history.
Free
22 July 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Silicon Toxic Dumpsites, Workers Health & Safety & The RICO Case Against Apple
Apple in silicon valley had an office built on a toxic dump site and workers were getting sick from the fumes. When Apple’s senior engineering program manager reported it to Apple, they refused to take action to defend the workers.
Free
23 July 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
The Fight Against Privatization of Education and Public Services and the Rise of Fascism in Argentina
With Guillermo Kane, an elected deputy in the Buenos Aires legislature, professor at Bueno Aires University and a leader of the Workers Party.
Free
25 July 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Injured Workers, Workers Comp, OSHA, Healthcare & Workers Rights
panel – Many workers say that workers comp has been captured by the employers, insurance companies and a State and Federal administration that is representing this interests rather than workers.
Free
27 July 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Logistics AI, Robo Taxi World, Land Lines & Check Outs
The massive investment and speculation around AI and robotics is already having a major effect for workers in California, the US and the world. This event will look at AI in logistics and what it means for workers in this industry.
Free
27 July 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Labor & The International Struggle For Palestine
At: ILWU local 6 – 99 Hegenberger Rd, Oakland, CA There has been a growing movement of trade unions and unionists defending the Palestinian workers and unions. Trade unionists are […]
Free
27 July 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Walk-Labor Politics and Architecture of San Francisco
San Francisco has a rich political and labor history that is also connected to its buildings. In this history-by-the-buildings walk, Brad Wiedmaier will outline artifacts and events, and their connections to San Francisco’s past and present.
Free
28 July 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Labor Maritime History Boat Tour
Join the best labor maritime boat trip in the world as we go to historical sites on the bay and the Oakland container port. This is the 90th anniversary of the San Francisco General Strike.
$50
For more information: http://www.laborfest.net
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network