Abortion Access in the United States has been severely restricted since the Supreme Court Decision, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, in June 2022. Some states rushed to totally ban abortion and related reproductive healthcare, while others protected it in their constitutions and expanded access for out-of-state patients.Additional legislative actions included passing laws that restricted access to information about abortion and reproductive care. In an attempt to restrict abortion access, some legislators proposed and passed legislation that goes beyond abortion care and restricts our Free Speech rights.We'll address this intersection during our conversation today and provide you with tools for fighting back against this dangerous trend.