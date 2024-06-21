top
U.S. Womyn

Choice in the Crossfire: Abortion Rights and Free Expression Post-Roe

Online teach-in
original image (1281x640)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Woodhull Freedom Foundation (gender justice)
Location Details:
Online teach-in
Join us for a jam-packed panel about the intersection of abortion access and censorship.

Tuesday, July 30 at 12pm PDT

Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/choice-in-the-crossfire-abortion-rights-and-free-expression-post-roe-tickets-929711340647

Abortion Access in the United States has been severely restricted since the Supreme Court Decision, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, in June 2022. Some states rushed to totally ban abortion and related reproductive healthcare, while others protected it in their constitutions and expanded access for out-of-state patients.

Additional legislative actions included passing laws that restricted access to information about abortion and reproductive care. In an attempt to restrict abortion access, some legislators proposed and passed legislation that goes beyond abortion care and restricts our Free Speech rights.

We’ll address this intersection during our conversation today and provide you with tools for fighting back against this dangerous trend.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/choice-in-the...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jun 21, 2024 5:15PM
§
by Woodhull Freedom Foundation (gender justice)
Fri, Jun 21, 2024 5:15PM
woodhull_freedom_foundation.png
About: Woodhull Freedom Foundation

https://www.woodhullfoundation.org/

Our work includes fighting censorship, eliminating discrimination based on gender or sexual identity or family form, and protecting the right to engage in consensual sexual activity and expression. We do this through advocacy, education, and coalition building.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/choice-in-the...
