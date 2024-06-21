From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Choice in the Crossfire: Abortion Rights and Free Expression Post-Roe
Date:
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Woodhull Freedom Foundation (gender justice)
Location Details:
Online teach-in
Join us for a jam-packed panel about the intersection of abortion access and censorship.
Tuesday, July 30 at 12pm PDT
Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/choice-in-the-crossfire-abortion-rights-and-free-expression-post-roe-tickets-929711340647
Abortion Access in the United States has been severely restricted since the Supreme Court Decision, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, in June 2022. Some states rushed to totally ban abortion and related reproductive healthcare, while others protected it in their constitutions and expanded access for out-of-state patients.
Additional legislative actions included passing laws that restricted access to information about abortion and reproductive care. In an attempt to restrict abortion access, some legislators proposed and passed legislation that goes beyond abortion care and restricts our Free Speech rights.
We’ll address this intersection during our conversation today and provide you with tools for fighting back against this dangerous trend.
