Haight Ashbury Peace Vigil
Friday, June 21, 2024
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Class/Workshop
Cat
Corner of Fell and Masonic at the golden Gate Park Panhandle
Haight Ashbury Peace vigil. 6pm-8pm.
Signs and snacks provided.
Stay for 10 minutes or 2 hours.
