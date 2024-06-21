From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Monterey Protest for Palestine
Date:
Sunday, June 23, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Monterey Palestine Solidarity
Location Details:
Window on the Bay Park, 717 Del Monte Ave, Monterey
*HAPPENING WEEKLY!*
Every Sunday til Ceasefire! We raise our voices higher, higher! Protest. Gather. Learn. Music. Art. Solidarity.
At Window on the Bay Park, Del Monte Beach, Monterey. Happening every Sunday from 3-5pm, rain or shine.
Join MPS organizers each week to find community, build solidarity, learn, create, and grow the local movement for Palestinian liberation in the Monterey Peninsula area!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/monterey_palesti...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jun 21, 2024 10:52AM
