Monterey Protest for Palestine

Date:

Sunday, June 23, 2024

Time:

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Monterey Palestine Solidarity

Location Details:

Window on the Bay Park, 717 Del Monte Ave, Monterey

*HAPPENING WEEKLY!*



Every Sunday til Ceasefire! We raise our voices higher, higher! Protest. Gather. Learn. Music. Art. Solidarity.



At Window on the Bay Park, Del Monte Beach, Monterey. Happening every Sunday from 3-5pm, rain or shine.



Join MPS organizers each week to find community, build solidarity, learn, create, and grow the local movement for Palestinian liberation in the Monterey Peninsula area!