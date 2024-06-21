From the Open-Publishing Calendar
4th Annual Salinas Juneteenth Celebration
Date:
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Salinas Juneteenth Celebration Association
Location Details:
Hartnell College, 411 Central Avenue, Salinas
The Salinas Juneteenth Celebration Association and Hartnell College are excited to announce the 4th Annual Salinas Juneteenth Celebration, set to take place on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at the Hartnell College main campus. This year's theme, "Participate in Our Freedom," promises an enriching experience filled with live music, cultural activities, and community engagement.
"Hartnell's commitment to celebrating Juneteenth reflects our promise to foster an environment where our African American community is valued and respected," stated Michael Gutierrez, President/Superintendent of Hartnell Community College District. "As a deeply-rooted institution, we embrace cultural heritage and committed in nurturing a sense of belonging within our student body, in our city, and in the wider community." Kid Zone picture
Recognized as a national holiday, Juneteenth marks a significant turning point in American history. It celebrates African American freedom and emphasizes the importance of education regarding this pivotal moment. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States while fostering a spirit of reflection and celebration.
The Salinas Juneteenth Celebration is designed to honor Black history and culture while providing a festive atmosphere for all ages. Attendees can look forward to various activities throughout the day, including live performances, art displays, a kids zone, and opportunities for community togetherness.
"Freedom is a constant yet beautiful struggle," said event organizer Asya Guillory. "We invite everyone to join us for this special event as we celebrate African-American liberation and the ongoing journey towards equality and justice."
The Salinas Juneteenth Celebration will occur from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Hartnell College main campus, 411 Central Avenue, Salinas, CA. The first 200 attendees will receive a complimentary meal.
This event is co-sponsored by the Hartnell College Foundation and the Umoja Community at Hartnell College. For additional event information, please visit http://www.salinasjuneteenth.com.
About Salinas Juneteenth Celebration Association
The Salinas Juneteenth Celebration Association's mission is to host Black and African culturally-centered events in the Salinas Valley. The purpose is to ensure the visibility and preservation of the city's Black and African American community members and their cultural contributions to Salinas' local history. By celebrating and honoring a rich past while remaining conscious of current, ongoing struggles, we promote the resiliency of Black and African American legacies locally and globally.
ADMISSION AND PARKING FREE ALL DAY
For more information: https://www.salinasjuneteenth.com/
