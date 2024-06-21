top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/11/2024
International San Francisco Anti-War Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Book event: Postcards to Hitler: A German Jews Defiance in a Time of Terror

653 Chenery Street Glen Park District San Francisco, California
original image (1890x2785)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, July 11, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Bruce Neuburger
Location Details:
653 Chenery Street
Glen Park District
San Francisco, California
Author Bruce Neuburger will discuss his new book, Postcards to Hitler, an intimate and dramatic narrative history of Munich resident Benno and Anna Neuburger and their circle of relatives and friends drawn from family stories, direct interviews, and archival documents, including those from the Gestapo and the Nazi People’s Court. It is the portrayal of the rise of racist antisemitism and fascism out of colonialism, the inter-European cataclysm of World War I and the 1918 revolution in Munich. Discussion following the author's presentation might open up topics that bear on what we see unfolding in the U.S. and the world today as genocide and fascism once again become prominent features of our world!
For more information: http://www.postcardstohitler.com
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jun 21, 2024 9:09AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$40.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code