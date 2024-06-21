Book event: Postcards to Hitler: A German Jews Defiance in a Time of Terror

Date:

Thursday, July 11, 2024

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Bruce Neuburger

Location Details:

653 Chenery Street

Glen Park District

San Francisco, California

Author Bruce Neuburger will discuss his new book, Postcards to Hitler, an intimate and dramatic narrative history of Munich resident Benno and Anna Neuburger and their circle of relatives and friends drawn from family stories, direct interviews, and archival documents, including those from the Gestapo and the Nazi People’s Court. It is the portrayal of the rise of racist antisemitism and fascism out of colonialism, the inter-European cataclysm of World War I and the 1918 revolution in Munich. Discussion following the author's presentation might open up topics that bear on what we see unfolding in the U.S. and the world today as genocide and fascism once again become prominent features of our world!