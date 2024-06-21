From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Book event: Postcards to Hitler: A German Jews Defiance in a Time of Terror
Date:
Thursday, July 11, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Bruce Neuburger
Location Details:
653 Chenery Street
Glen Park District
San Francisco, California
Author Bruce Neuburger will discuss his new book, Postcards to Hitler, an intimate and dramatic narrative history of Munich resident Benno and Anna Neuburger and their circle of relatives and friends drawn from family stories, direct interviews, and archival documents, including those from the Gestapo and the Nazi People’s Court. It is the portrayal of the rise of racist antisemitism and fascism out of colonialism, the inter-European cataclysm of World War I and the 1918 revolution in Munich. Discussion following the author's presentation might open up topics that bear on what we see unfolding in the U.S. and the world today as genocide and fascism once again become prominent features of our world!
For more information: http://www.postcardstohitler.com
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jun 21, 2024 9:09AM
