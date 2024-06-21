Palo Alto Rally: John Lewis National Day of Action for Voting Rights

Date:

Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Time:

5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Volunteer organized for John Lewis Actions

Location Details:

Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza (PA City Hall)

250 Hamilton Ave

Palo Alto, CA 94301

VOTING RIGHTS RALLY



Wednesday, July 17 @ 5:30 – 7 PM PT



July 17, 2024 marks the 4th anniversary of the death of the Late Congressman John Lewis! On that day, we will come together in events across the country to commemorate his death and more importantly his life work to secure voting rights for all people.



With the going attack on democracy, the events will highlight the urgency of this moment in our history. We intend to educate, motivate and activate our community to work towards the passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, the Freedom to Vote Act, the Native American Voting Rights Act and DC Statehood



Accessibility: This event meets ADA standards

Accessible restrooms / Public toilets

Mainly flat ground

Wheelchair ramp

Dedicated parking spots

No stairs or steps

Wide doorways and walkways



PARKING: Underground parking available.