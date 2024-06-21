top
Peninsula Government & Elections

Palo Alto Rally: John Lewis National Day of Action for Voting Rights

Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza (PA City Hall) 250 Hamilton Ave Palo Alto, CA 94301
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Time:
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Volunteer organized for John Lewis Actions
Location Details:
Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza (PA City Hall)
250 Hamilton Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301
VOTING RIGHTS RALLY

Wednesday, July 17 @ 5:30 – 7 PM PT

July 17, 2024 marks the 4th anniversary of the death of the Late Congressman John Lewis! On that day, we will come together in events across the country to commemorate his death and more importantly his life work to secure voting rights for all people.

With the going attack on democracy, the events will highlight the urgency of this moment in our history. We intend to educate, motivate and activate our community to work towards the passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, the Freedom to Vote Act, the Native American Voting Rights Act and DC Statehood

Accessibility: This event meets ADA standards
Accessible restrooms / Public toilets
Mainly flat ground
Wheelchair ramp
Dedicated parking spots
No stairs or steps
Wide doorways and walkways

PARKING: Underground parking available.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/636...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jun 21, 2024 7:02AM
