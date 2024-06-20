From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Kickoff for 2025 California Juneteenth Official Paid Holiday Campaign
Date:
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Time:
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Khubaka, Michael Harris
Email:
Location Details:
Historic Folsom Lite Rail
Leidesdorff Plaza
Leidesdorff Plaza
Join us for our tour of the 175th Anniversary of the Historic Townsite of Negro Bar as we remain our past. Our unique California Journey From Slavery to Freedom is apart of the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom.
California Juneteenth remains our essential milestone to preserve as we restore our authentic California Gold Rush Era Heritage.
2024 State of California Holiday Dates
Monday, January 1 New Year’s Day
Monday, January 15 Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Monday, February 19 Presidents’ Day
Monday, April 1 Cesar Chavez Day (Observed)**
Monday, May 27 Memorial Day
Thursday, July 4 Independence Day
Monday, September 2 Labor Day
Monday, November 11 Veterans Day
Thursday, November 28 Thanksgiving Day
Friday, November 29 Day after Thanksgiving
Wednesday, December 25 Christmas Day
*When a holiday falls on a Saturday, employees shall receive holiday credit.
**When a holiday falls on a Sunday, the holiday is observed on the following Monday. When November 11 falls upon a Saturday, the preceding Friday is observed.
In addition to the holidays listed, excluded employees receive one personal holiday per fiscal year.
To be eligible for a personal holiday (PH), an employee must be: (a) appointed to a class that requires a probationary period; (b) appointed to an exempt position where leave credits are earned; or (c) appointed to a Career Executive Assignment (CEA) position for more than six months. Once eligible employees complete six months of their initial probationary period, they are credited with a personal holiday for the current fiscal year. Thereafter, the personal holiday is credited on July 1 of each year.
In addition to the above state paid holidays, effective January 1, 2024, Senate Bill 461 implements Government Code section 19853.2, which allows excluded employees who earn a PH to convert it to Holiday Credit to observe any holiday or ceremony of the employee's religion, culture, or heritage. PH usage is subject to departmental approval under Government Code section 19854.
► ▼ IMC Network