Kickoff for 2025 California Juneteenth Official Paid Holiday Campaign

Date:

Saturday, June 22, 2024

Time:

10:30 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Khubaka, Michael Harris

Location Details:

Historic Folsom Lite Rail

Leidesdorff Plaza

​​Join us for our tour of the 175th Anniversary of the Historic Townsite of Negro Bar as we remain our past. Our unique California Journey From Slavery to Freedom is apart of the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom.



California Juneteenth remains our essential milestone to preserve as we restore our authentic California Gold Rush Era Heritage.



2024​ State of California Holiday Dates



Monday, January 1 New Year’s Day

Monday, January 15​ Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Monday, February 19​ Presidents’ Day

Monday, April 1 Cesar Chavez Day (Observed)**

Monday, May 27 Memorial Day

Thursday, July 4 Independence Day

Monday, September 2 Labor Day

Monday, November 11 Veterans Day

Thursday, November 28 Thanksgiving Day

Friday, November 29 Day after Thanksgiving

Wednesday, December 25 Christmas Day

*When a holiday falls on a Saturday, employees shall receive holiday credit.



**When a holiday falls on a Sunday, the holiday is observed on the following Monday. When November 11 falls upon a Saturday, the preceding Friday is observed. ​



In addition to the holidays listed, excluded employees receive one personal holiday per fiscal year.



To be eligible for a personal holiday (PH), an employee must be: (a) appointed to a class that requires a probationary period; (b) appointed to an exempt position where leave credits are earned; or (c) appointed to a Career Executive Assignment (CEA) position for more than six months. Once eligible employees complete six months of their initial probationary period, they are credited with a personal holiday for the current fiscal year. Thereafter, the personal holiday is credited on July 1 of each year.​



In addition to the above state paid holidays, effective January 1, 2024, Senate Bill 461 implements Government Code section 19853.2, which allows excluded employees who earn a PH to convert it to Holiday Credit to observe any holiday or ceremony of the employee's religion, culture, or heritage. PH usage is subject to departmental approval under Government Code section 19854.