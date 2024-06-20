Let's get off the gas system together! Facilitated by CivicSpark fellows, this Building Decarbonization x Energy Justice Teach-In is a free, coalition-building event on July 13th at the Animal Rights Center (2414 6th St. Berkeley).

Join other Bay Area residents in deliberating: 1) why the dominant strategies for grid and building decarbonization are inequitable, slow and costly, 2) what scalable solutions are available to create more resilient, healthy communities free from fossil fuels.

LEARN from Oakland EcoBlock's coordinator about organizing strategies for neighborhood scale decarbonization.DISCUSS ways to equitably reduce emissions from low income communities with Berkeley's Just Transition Pilot Program team.HEAR from local leaders in the electrification industry about the social, financial, and technical challenges to electrification.

This event is free and open to all. The space is wheelchair accesible. Masks encouraged, not required. No virtual attendance or recording available, sorry. Vegan pizza will be served at the end :)

Please fill out this form if you are interested in attending: https://forms.gle/H2dG1Vsrw5pwHJ23A