California
View events for the week of 7/13/2024
California Environment & Forest Defense Health, Housing & Public Services

Building Decarbonization x Energy Justice Teach-In

Building decarbonization and energy justice teach-in in large font. Orange background with powerline illustration below text
original image (864x1152)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, July 13, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
CivicSpark, Oakland EcoBlock
Location Details:
Animal Rights Center (2414 6th St. Berkeley, CA)

Let's get off the gas system together! Facilitated by CivicSpark fellows, this Building Decarbonization x Energy Justice Teach-In is a free, coalition-building event on July 13th at the Animal Rights Center (2414 6th St. Berkeley).

Join other Bay Area residents in deliberating: 1) why the dominant strategies for grid and building decarbonization are inequitable, slow and costly, 2) what scalable solutions are available to create more resilient, healthy communities free from fossil fuels.

LEARN from Oakland EcoBlock's coordinator about organizing strategies for neighborhood scale decarbonization.
DISCUSS ways to equitably reduce emissions from low income communities with Berkeley's Just Transition Pilot Program team.
HEAR from local leaders in the electrification industry about the social, financial, and technical challenges to electrification.

This event is free and open to all. The space is wheelchair accesible. Masks encouraged, not required. No virtual attendance or recording available, sorry. Vegan pizza will be served at the end :)

Please fill out this form if you are interested in attending: https://forms.gle/H2dG1Vsrw5pwHJ23A
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 20, 2024 12:40PM
Add Your Comments
