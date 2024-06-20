top
San Francisco
San Francisco
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense Health, Housing & Public Services

Electrify Your Home

San Francisco Main Library, Koret Auditorium 100 Larkin Street San Francisco, CA 94102
original image (950x475)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Public Library
Email:
Phone:
415-557-4400
Location Details:
San Francisco Main Library, Koret Auditorium
100 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Learn how to electrify your home and take advantage of San Francisco city rebates and incentives as well as federal Inflation Reduction Act credits.

Many San Francisco homes use natural gas for heating, water heating, and cooking. Burning gas in our homes is a major contributor to climate change, creates unhealthy indoor air pollution and contributes to respiratory problems like asthma. Luckily, there's a solution: electrification, which means replacing gas appliances with clean, safe, efficient electric appliances.

Join the SF Environment Department and Rewiring America to learn more. Whether you own a home or are a renter, this workshop will teach you steps and strategies for making changes affordably and with minimum hassle.

The workshop will be followed by an induction stove cooking demo with Channing Street Copper in the Latino Hispanic Room.

Everybody's Climate 2024: Connect with others to address the climate crisis in ways that are meaningful to you, from poetry and music to science and practical action.

Free
For more information: https://sfpl.org/events/2024/07/10/worksho...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 20, 2024 9:54AM
