Electrify Your Home

Wednesday, July 10, 2024

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Speaker

San Francisco Public Library

415-557-4400

San Francisco Main Library, Koret Auditorium

100 Larkin Street

San Francisco, CA 94102

Learn how to electrify your home and take advantage of San Francisco city rebates and incentives as well as federal Inflation Reduction Act credits.



Many San Francisco homes use natural gas for heating, water heating, and cooking. Burning gas in our homes is a major contributor to climate change, creates unhealthy indoor air pollution and contributes to respiratory problems like asthma. Luckily, there's a solution: electrification, which means replacing gas appliances with clean, safe, efficient electric appliances.



Join the SF Environment Department and Rewiring America to learn more. Whether you own a home or are a renter, this workshop will teach you steps and strategies for making changes affordably and with minimum hassle.



The workshop will be followed by an induction stove cooking demo with Channing Street Copper in the Latino Hispanic Room.



Everybody's Climate 2024: Connect with others to address the climate crisis in ways that are meaningful to you, from poetry and music to science and practical action.



Free