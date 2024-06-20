top
California Education & Student Activism Racial Justice

58 CA Counties, 100+ CA Cities and CA Corporations consider California Juneteenth Holiday

by Khubaka, Michael Harris
Thu, Jun 20, 2024 8:20AM
The long and arduous journey to establish our newest US Federal Holiday, Juneteenth was not easy. Our "Hidden Figures" from sea to shining sea will come to light as we align our California Juneteenth efforts with our National Juneteeth official holiday.

The impacts and origins of slavery in today's State of California reach back to the initial Spanish conquistadors invading the Land of Califia in Baja California Sur. The vast New Spain region also known as Alta California begins the journey of destructive colonization, importation of captured Pan African prisoners of war.

Haitian and Mexican Independence along with the Monroe Doctrine and Manifest Destiny helped create a very unique experiment called the State of California, beginning September 9, 1850.

Quasi "Free" State of California was admitted into the Union with interesting exceptions and consideration for "owning human beings." Today, California is uniquely beginning to consider reparative justice aligned with quantitate easing that provides fiscal stability while utilizing strategic planning with the initial slavery global bond markets to offset financial compensation of generational harm caused by the ongoing impacts of "previous condition of servitude."

June 19, 1865 remains a critical beginning transition point, our newest US Federal Holiday.

Our 2024-2025 California Juneteenth campaign begins on African New Year's Day, as we give thanks and praise to the hidden force and power that placed the sun in the sky. We honor our esteemed ancestors, elders and unborn generations to come by aligning with the promise of Juneteenth on the final battlefields of our US Civil War, "Absolute Equality" is oh so close... as we remember, Freedom is never, free.
For more information: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/wall-street...
