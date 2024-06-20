Vigil for Freedom for Leonard Peltier in San Francisco: 'Let Leonard breathe fresh air' by Brenda Norrell

The Prayer Vigil for Freedom for Leonard Peltier held at the U.S. Department of Justice in San Francisco honored the Ohlone people whose land the people stood on, and honored Peltier for the stand he took for the Lakota people on Pine Ridge before he was imprisoned 49 years ago.



"It would be very cruel if the parole board denies him his freedom," said Tony Gonzales, AIM West, pointing out that Peltier's last parole hearing was in 2009. The vigil was held on June 10, the same day as Peltier's parole hearing at Coleman Prison in Florida.