North Bay / Marin Animal Liberation

Charlie Acre's Sanctuary Workday

3210 Napa Rd, Sonoma, CA 95476
original image (1920x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, June 30, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Coalition To End Factory Farming - Yes On J
Location Details:
3210 Napa Rd, Sonoma, CA 95476
Come join us for a sanctuary work day in Sonoma County at the wonderful Charlie’s Acres! We spend so much time knocking on doors and talking with people that now is an opportunity to actually connect with the animals we are working to liberate. Enjoy a beautiful day outdoors, having a fun time together. This is not just good for your mental health but also reinforces our commitment to the cause.

WHEN: Sunday, June 30th at 10 am sharp for a briefing in the parking lot before getting started.
WHERE: 3201 Napa Rd., Sonoma
WHO: Coalition to End Factory Farming welcomes people of all abilities.
WHAT TO EXPECT: It will be very hot so bring a water bottle with plenty of water to drink. Food/snacks will be provided but feel free to bring your own. Please wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty and close-toed shoes (work boots preferred). We will offer a hand to help them with whatever they need, meaning there will be small & large jobs to do.

We encourage carpooling as much as possible. Reach out if you need a ride or can offer a ride at carla [at] dxe.io.

Sign this mandatory waiver before arriving: https://secure.qgiv.com/.../visitorsreleaseofliability/

Also, check out more about Charlie’s Acres:
charliesacres.org
https://www.instagram.com/charliesacres
https://www.facebook.com/charliesacresfarmanimalsanctuary
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/charlies-...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 20, 2024 1:56AM
