Super Saturday For Yes On J!
Date:
Saturday, July 13, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Coalition To End Factory Farming - Yes On J!
Location Details:
112 Glacier Ct, Petaluma, CA
Join us for a community-driven door knocking event to encourage our neighbors to vote YES on Measure J. Whether you are a seasoned canvasser or just starting out, you will have a role in getting our neighbors to support this pro-animal ballot initiative! This critical measure aims to end factory farming in Sonoma County to protect animals, environment and public health!
Why Yes On Measure J?
Measure J is a vital initiative designed to:
* End Cruel Practices: Factory farming subjects animals to inhumane conditions. By voting YES on Measure J, we can end the horrific treatment of animals in industrial sheds.
* Protect the Environment: Factory farms contribute significantly to air/water pollution and greenhouse gases. This measure will help preserve our beautiful Sonoma County landscape.
* Promote Public Health: Reducing the prevalence of factory farming can decrease the risk of zoonotic diseases from farmed animals to humans.
What to Expect
During the event, we will:
* Gather in Petaluma: We will start with a brief training session and set up to equip you with all the necessary information and materials.
* Hear from the locals: You'll hear from Sonoma County residents and why they support Measure J.
* Distribute Information: You'll be provided with flyers, and talking guides to help inform voters.
* Engage with the Community: As we go door-to-door, we'll have meaningful conversations with residents about the importance of voting YES on Measure J.
* Support Each Other: You'll be part of a passionate team dedicated to making a difference. We will pair up volunteers to ensure safety and support throughout the event.
How to Prepare
* Wear Comfortable Shoes: We'll be walking quite a bit, so make sure you're ready for some exercise!
* Bring Water: Stay hydrated and energized throughout the morning.
* Stay Fueled Up: Snacks and plant-based food will be provided.
* Dress Appropriately: Check the weather forecast and dress accordingly. It should be sunny and nice weather so a hat and sunscreen are recommended.
* Bring a Positive Attitude: Enthusiasm and kindness go a long way in making a positive impression.
RSVP and Contact Information:
Please RSVP to help us organize effectively. You can sign up through our website at http://www.YesOnJ.vote/volunteer.
Together, we can make a difference. Join us in supporting Measure J and taking a stand against factory farming in Sonoma County!
For more information about Yes On Measure J and our campaign, visit http://www.YesOnJ.vote
Follow Us on Social Media
* Facebook: coalitiontoendfactoryfarming
* Twitter: @YesOnJ_
* Instagram: @endfactoryfarmingsoco
Let's create a better future for Sonoma County, one door at a time!
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/super-sat...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jun 20, 2024 1:53AM
