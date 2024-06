Join us for a community-driven door knocking event to encourage our neighbors to vote YES on Measure J. Whether you are a seasoned canvasser or just starting out, you will have a role in getting our neighbors to support this pro-animal ballot initiative! This critical measure aims to end factory farming in Sonoma County to protect animals, environment and public health!Why Yes On Measure J?Measure J is a vital initiative designed to:* End Cruel Practices: Factory farming subjects animals to inhumane conditions. By voting YES on Measure J, we can end the horrific treatment of animals in industrial sheds.* Protect the Environment: Factory farms contribute significantly to air/water pollution and greenhouse gases. This measure will help preserve our beautiful Sonoma County landscape.* Promote Public Health: Reducing the prevalence of factory farming can decrease the risk of zoonotic diseases from farmed animals to humans.What to ExpectDuring the event, we will:* Gather in Petaluma: We will start with a brief training session and set up to equip you with all the necessary information and materials.* Hear from the locals: You'll hear from Sonoma County residents and why they support Measure J.* Distribute Information: You'll be provided with flyers, and talking guides to help inform voters.* Engage with the Community: As we go door-to-door, we'll have meaningful conversations with residents about the importance of voting YES on Measure J.* Support Each Other: You'll be part of a passionate team dedicated to making a difference. We will pair up volunteers to ensure safety and support throughout the event.How to Prepare* Wear Comfortable Shoes: We'll be walking quite a bit, so make sure you're ready for some exercise!* Bring Water: Stay hydrated and energized throughout the morning.* Stay Fueled Up: Snacks and plant-based food will be provided.* Dress Appropriately: Check the weather forecast and dress accordingly. It should be sunny and nice weather so a hat and sunscreen are recommended.* Bring a Positive Attitude: Enthusiasm and kindness go a long way in making a positive impression.RSVP and Contact Information:Please RSVP to help us organize effectively. You can sign up through our website at http://www.YesOnJ.vote/volunteer Together, we can make a difference. Join us in supporting Measure J and taking a stand against factory farming in Sonoma County!For more information about Yes On Measure J and our campaign, visit http://www.YesOnJ.vote Follow Us on Social Media* Facebook: coalitiontoendfactoryfarming* Twitter: @YesOnJ_* Instagram: @endfactoryfarmingsocoLet's create a better future for Sonoma County, one door at a time!