Dancing Our Ancestors Home

Date:

Sunday, July 14, 2024

Time:

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Costanoan Rumsen Carmel Tribe

Location Details:

Rumsen Village of Tucutnut



Garland Ranch Regional Park, 700 W Carmel Valley Rd, Carmel Valley

The Costanoan Rumsen Carmel Tribe will be dancing in our ancestral village of Tucutnut. Bringing in sacred fire for the first time. July 14, 2024 from 11am-1pm. We will be camping the night before, anyone interested in going please contact us so we can coordinate. Looking forward to continuing our prayers in the homeland.



Free Event: Open to the Public



**All dancers welcome**