Dancing Our Ancestors Home
Date:
Sunday, July 14, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Costanoan Rumsen Carmel Tribe
Location Details:
Rumsen Village of Tucutnut
Garland Ranch Regional Park, 700 W Carmel Valley Rd, Carmel Valley
The Costanoan Rumsen Carmel Tribe will be dancing in our ancestral village of Tucutnut. Bringing in sacred fire for the first time. July 14, 2024 from 11am-1pm. We will be camping the night before, anyone interested in going please contact us so we can coordinate. Looking forward to continuing our prayers in the homeland.
Free Event: Open to the Public
**All dancers welcome**
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C763Z6uJCkM/
