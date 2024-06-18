Former president Trump went to Detroit for a rally at a Black church and at the national conference of the fascist Turning Point USA. A small protest rally took place and former UAW 909 president Frank Hammer talks about the rise of fascism an the failure of the UAW and labor movement along with the left to confront the danger.

When Trump visited Detroit for meetings with a Black church and Turning Point a small group of protesters gathered outside the Detroit meeting where Turning Point was holding a convention. Turning Point is has organized for a fascist regime for over ten years and has been funded by millionaires.Some of the participants spoke at the protest against Trump and UAW 909 past president Frank Hammer talked about the danger of fascism and what the unions and working class need to do about it.The last attempted coup in the US was in 1934 when a group of capitalists tried to get retired US Marine general Smedley Butler to lead a march of veterans on Washington DC to overthrow the Roosevelt government.This interview was done on 6/16/24