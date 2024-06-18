top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco U.S. Government & Elections Labor & Workers

Trump Rallies Fascists in Detroit & Struggle in UAW & Labor Movement with UAW Frank Hammer

by Labor Video Project
Tue, Jun 18, 2024 7:29PM
Former president Trump went to Detroit for a rally at a Black church and at the national conference of the fascist Turning Point USA. A small protest rally took place and former UAW 909 president Frank Hammer talks about the rise of fascism an the failure of the UAW and labor movement along with the left to confront the danger.
Trump At Turning Point USA Convention
When Trump visited Detroit for meetings with a Black church and Turning Point a small group of protesters gathered outside the Detroit meeting where Turning Point was holding a convention. Turning Point is has organized for a fascist regime for over ten years and has been funded by millionaires.

Some of the participants spoke at the protest against Trump and UAW 909 past president Frank Hammer talked about the danger of fascism and what the unions and working class need to do about it.

The last attempted coup in the US was in 1934 when a group of capitalists tried to get retired US Marine general Smedley Butler to lead a march of veterans on Washington DC to overthrow the Roosevelt government.

This interview was done on 6/16/24

Additional Media:
The Rightwing, Turning Point USA & The Targeting and Assault On Academics and Education Workers
https://youtu.be/J8rx3oRbr_A

Labor One Year After Jan 6 Insurrection & Rise Of Fascism With Vermont AFL-CIO Pres David Van Deusen
https://youtu.be/S-ILEb3h9s4

Millions of Angry, Armed Americans Stand Ready to Seize Power If Trump Loses in 2024
https://www.newsweek.com/2021/12/31/millions-angry-armed-americans-stand-ready-seize-power-if-trump-loses-2024-1660953.html

America is now in fascism’s legal phase
https://www.yahoo.com/news/america-now-fascism-legal-phase-100024511.html

It's Time To Prepare For Fascists! David Van Deusen, President of Vermont AFL-CIO On Struggles
https://youtu.be/5Ke7T3C2YLw

The Trump Insurrection, Trumpka, Vermont AFL-CIO & Democracy With Vermont AFL-CIO President Van Deusen
https://youtu.be/EaMg5K-bCMc

The Fight To Defend Working People & The AFL-CIO With Vermont AFL-CIO President David Van Deusen
https://youtu.be/bS152f71t5A

Possible Trump Coup & Vermont AFL-CIO Call For General Strike with Vermont Fed President David Van Deusen
https://youtu.be/CRfle7zUGNI

Vermont AFL-CIO & Democracy
https://vt.aflcio.org/news/vt-afl-cio-elects-new-leaders-progressive-turn-labor

Vermont AFL-CIO Members/Delegates Authorize Executive Board To Call For General Strike To Oppose Trump Coup!
https://www.facebook.com/vtworkers

WorkWeek 2-11-21 Rise Of Fascism and The Role Of Unions and Working Class
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-2-11-21-rise-of-fascism-and-role-of-unions-and-working-class

The Real History Of AFL-CIO Richard Trumka With "War Zone" Organizer Mike Griffin
https://youtu.be/AtnjuODZIgQ

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/0s4SoXP5vdk
§Fascist Bannon Also Was At Convention
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Jun 18, 2024 7:29PM
sm_bannon_in_detroit_at_turning_point_rally_6-15-24.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
Bannon has organized internationally to bring all fascists together and actively supported and organized the insurrection and attempted coup on January 6
https://youtu.be/0s4SoXP5vdk
§An Attempted Coup Was Planned By Capitalists in 1934 Against Roosevelt
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Jun 18, 2024 7:29PM
images-5.jpeg
In 1934 some capitalists tried to recruit retired Marine general Smedley Butler to lead a march of veterans and overthrow the Roosevelt administration.
https://youtu.be/0s4SoXP5vdk
§The Turning Point USA Fascist Rally With Trump
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Jun 18, 2024 7:29PM
sm_amr_1173-2048x1365.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
The Turning Point USA has been funded by billionaires and were active in supporting and defending the attempted coup and insurrection.
https://youtu.be/0s4SoXP5vdk
§Nazis Rallied In Support At Previous Turning Point USA Meeting
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Jun 18, 2024 7:29PM
sm_untitled-419.jpg
original image (1000x667)
Nazis and fascists have rallied at previous Turning Point USA conferences.
https://youtu.be/0s4SoXP5vdk
§Smedley Butler Refused Offer To Lead Coup Against Franklin Roosevelt
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Jun 18, 2024 7:29PM
images-4.jpeg
Former US Marine Smedley Butler turned down a big financial offer to lead a coup against Roosevelt. Today the fascist movement has a mass base and some of the wealthiest tech billionaires in the world are supporting him including Elon Musk, Peter Thiel and Larry Ellison
https://youtu.be/0s4SoXP5vdk
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$40.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code