From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Trump Rallies Fascists in Detroit & Struggle in UAW & Labor Movement with UAW Frank Hammer
Former president Trump went to Detroit for a rally at a Black church and at the national conference of the fascist Turning Point USA. A small protest rally took place and former UAW 909 president Frank Hammer talks about the rise of fascism an the failure of the UAW and labor movement along with the left to confront the danger.
When Trump visited Detroit for meetings with a Black church and Turning Point a small group of protesters gathered outside the Detroit meeting where Turning Point was holding a convention. Turning Point is has organized for a fascist regime for over ten years and has been funded by millionaires.
Some of the participants spoke at the protest against Trump and UAW 909 past president Frank Hammer talked about the danger of fascism and what the unions and working class need to do about it.
The last attempted coup in the US was in 1934 when a group of capitalists tried to get retired US Marine general Smedley Butler to lead a march of veterans on Washington DC to overthrow the Roosevelt government.
This interview was done on 6/16/24
Additional Media:
The Rightwing, Turning Point USA & The Targeting and Assault On Academics and Education Workers
https://youtu.be/J8rx3oRbr_A
Labor One Year After Jan 6 Insurrection & Rise Of Fascism With Vermont AFL-CIO Pres David Van Deusen
https://youtu.be/S-ILEb3h9s4
Millions of Angry, Armed Americans Stand Ready to Seize Power If Trump Loses in 2024
https://www.newsweek.com/2021/12/31/millions-angry-armed-americans-stand-ready-seize-power-if-trump-loses-2024-1660953.html
America is now in fascism’s legal phase
https://www.yahoo.com/news/america-now-fascism-legal-phase-100024511.html
It's Time To Prepare For Fascists! David Van Deusen, President of Vermont AFL-CIO On Struggles
https://youtu.be/5Ke7T3C2YLw
The Trump Insurrection, Trumpka, Vermont AFL-CIO & Democracy With Vermont AFL-CIO President Van Deusen
https://youtu.be/EaMg5K-bCMc
The Fight To Defend Working People & The AFL-CIO With Vermont AFL-CIO President David Van Deusen
https://youtu.be/bS152f71t5A
Possible Trump Coup & Vermont AFL-CIO Call For General Strike with Vermont Fed President David Van Deusen
https://youtu.be/CRfle7zUGNI
Vermont AFL-CIO & Democracy
https://vt.aflcio.org/news/vt-afl-cio-elects-new-leaders-progressive-turn-labor
Vermont AFL-CIO Members/Delegates Authorize Executive Board To Call For General Strike To Oppose Trump Coup!
https://www.facebook.com/vtworkers
WorkWeek 2-11-21 Rise Of Fascism and The Role Of Unions and Working Class
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-2-11-21-rise-of-fascism-and-role-of-unions-and-working-class
The Real History Of AFL-CIO Richard Trumka With "War Zone" Organizer Mike Griffin
https://youtu.be/AtnjuODZIgQ
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Some of the participants spoke at the protest against Trump and UAW 909 past president Frank Hammer talked about the danger of fascism and what the unions and working class need to do about it.
The last attempted coup in the US was in 1934 when a group of capitalists tried to get retired US Marine general Smedley Butler to lead a march of veterans on Washington DC to overthrow the Roosevelt government.
This interview was done on 6/16/24
Additional Media:
The Rightwing, Turning Point USA & The Targeting and Assault On Academics and Education Workers
https://youtu.be/J8rx3oRbr_A
Labor One Year After Jan 6 Insurrection & Rise Of Fascism With Vermont AFL-CIO Pres David Van Deusen
https://youtu.be/S-ILEb3h9s4
Millions of Angry, Armed Americans Stand Ready to Seize Power If Trump Loses in 2024
https://www.newsweek.com/2021/12/31/millions-angry-armed-americans-stand-ready-seize-power-if-trump-loses-2024-1660953.html
America is now in fascism’s legal phase
https://www.yahoo.com/news/america-now-fascism-legal-phase-100024511.html
It's Time To Prepare For Fascists! David Van Deusen, President of Vermont AFL-CIO On Struggles
https://youtu.be/5Ke7T3C2YLw
The Trump Insurrection, Trumpka, Vermont AFL-CIO & Democracy With Vermont AFL-CIO President Van Deusen
https://youtu.be/EaMg5K-bCMc
The Fight To Defend Working People & The AFL-CIO With Vermont AFL-CIO President David Van Deusen
https://youtu.be/bS152f71t5A
Possible Trump Coup & Vermont AFL-CIO Call For General Strike with Vermont Fed President David Van Deusen
https://youtu.be/CRfle7zUGNI
Vermont AFL-CIO & Democracy
https://vt.aflcio.org/news/vt-afl-cio-elects-new-leaders-progressive-turn-labor
Vermont AFL-CIO Members/Delegates Authorize Executive Board To Call For General Strike To Oppose Trump Coup!
https://www.facebook.com/vtworkers
WorkWeek 2-11-21 Rise Of Fascism and The Role Of Unions and Working Class
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-2-11-21-rise-of-fascism-and-role-of-unions-and-working-class
The Real History Of AFL-CIO Richard Trumka With "War Zone" Organizer Mike Griffin
https://youtu.be/AtnjuODZIgQ
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/0s4SoXP5vdk
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network