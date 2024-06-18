From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Centering LGBTQIA+ Experiences: The Future of Abortion Access
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Class/Workshop
Planned Parenthood Mar Monte
Virtual - Zoom details will be emailed registrants the Monday prior to the event.
In honor of Pride, Planned Parenthood Mar Monte's June edition of Mar Monte Monthly is themed: Centering LGBTQIA+ Experiences: The Future of Abortion Access. Join us on Wednesday, June 26th at 6 PM for a conversation on the Supreme Court decisions impacting abortion access across the nation. This discussion will focus on how abortion and LGBTQIA+ rights are inextricably linked in our path towards liberation.
For more information: https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/a/m...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 18, 2024 2:00PM
