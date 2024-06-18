Centering LGBTQIA+ Experiences: The Future of Abortion Access

Date:

Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Planned Parenthood Mar Monte

Email:

Location Details:

Virtual - Zoom details will be emailed registrants the Monday prior to the event.

In honor of Pride, Planned Parenthood Mar Monte's June edition of Mar Monte Monthly is themed: Centering LGBTQIA+ Experiences: The Future of Abortion Access. Join us on Wednesday, June 26th at 6 PM for a conversation on the Supreme Court decisions impacting abortion access across the nation. This discussion will focus on how abortion and LGBTQIA+ rights are inextricably linked in our path towards liberation.



We hope to see you there! And, as always, feel free to share this widely within your networks.



Date: Wednesday, June 26th

Time: 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Where: Zoom

How to RSVP:

Register for the event using the attached website URL. Registrants will receive an email with Zoom details the Monday prior to the event.