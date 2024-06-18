top
California Health, Housing & Public Services LGBTI / Queer Womyn

Centering LGBTQIA+ Experiences: The Future of Abortion Access

Rainbow event graphic displaying event details including title, date, time, and virtual location
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Planned Parenthood Mar Monte
Email:
Location Details:
Virtual - Zoom details will be emailed registrants the Monday prior to the event.
In honor of Pride, Planned Parenthood Mar Monte's June edition of Mar Monte Monthly is themed: Centering LGBTQIA+ Experiences: The Future of Abortion Access. Join us on Wednesday, June 26th at 6 PM for a conversation on the Supreme Court decisions impacting abortion access across the nation. This discussion will focus on how abortion and LGBTQIA+ rights are inextricably linked in our path towards liberation.

We hope to see you there! And, as always, feel free to share this widely within your networks.

Date: Wednesday, June 26th
Time: 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM
Where: Zoom
How to RSVP:
Register for the event using the attached website URL. Registrants will receive an email with Zoom details the Monday prior to the event.
For more information: https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/a/m...
