Free virtual screening of the drama fiction short "Strawberry"
Date:
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Running Time 17 minutes, 2017, Arabic with English subtitles. The film screening will be followed by discussions with film director Aida Ka'adan.
Consumed by a lifelong yearning for the sea, Samir, a 43-year-old Ramallah shop owner, joins a group of Palestinian construction workers on a clandestine border crossing.
=================================================================
CALL TO ACTION
Contact the White House, your Senators and Representative and urge them to:
1) Publicly call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza
2) Reinstate humanitarian funding to UNRWA and allow all aid to enter Gaza
3) End the siege on Gaza
4) Halt all weapons and funding to Israel immediately
White House Comment Line
Open Tuesday-Thursday 11am-3pm EST
(202) 456-1111 or (202) 456-1414
Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
Senator Alex Padilla
(202) 224-3553 DC office
If voicemail box is full, try Senator Padilla's other office locations: (415) 981-9369 San Francisco office; (916) 448-2787 Sacramento office, (559) 497-5109 Fresno office; (310) 231-4494 LA office; (619) 239-3884 San Diego office
Email Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/
Senator Laphonza Butler
(202) 224-3841
If voicemail box is full, try Senator Butler's other office locations: (415) 393-0707 San Francisco office; (310) 914-7300 LA office; (619) 231-9712 San Diego office; (559) 485-7430 Fresno office
https://www.butler.senate.gov/
Congressional Switchboard
(202) 224-3121
Contact your Representative: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
================================================================
US Campaign for Palestinian Rights' ACTION TOOLKIT for CALL scripts and EMAIL scripts: http://bit.ly/StopGazaGenocide
======================================================
LEARN more about Palestine at:
- PalestineRemembered.com
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Adalah Justice Project
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/
- https://www.dci-palestine.org/
- https://visualizingpalestine.org/?blm_aid=247605126#visuals
====================================================
READ the following books:
1) Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
https://www.ebooks.com/en-us/book/210337663/palestine/nur-masalha/
2) Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
3) Free Ebooks: https://www.haymarketbooks.org/blogs/495-free-ebooks-for-a-free-palestine
4) Free Resources & Further Reading: https://www.versobooks.com/blogs/news/solidarity-with-palestine-free-resources-and-further-reading
5) The Hundred Years' War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917-2017 by Rashid Khalidi
====================================================
WATCH the following:
1) "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
2) "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
3) "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
4) ~16 minute YouTube video of how Palestinians were expelled from their homes https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGVgjS98OsU
5) ~9 minute YouTube video of Nakba Timeline Map https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OnLsVA0RYoQ
==================================================================
BOYCOTT:
McDonalds, Domino's Pizza, Papa John's Pizza, Pizza Hut, Burger King, Starbucks
HP, Google, Intel, Amazon, Expedia, Airbnb, Booking.com, RE/MAX, Chevron, Volvo
PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, Marvel, Disney
No Thanks App: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/no-thanks-app/id6476206516
BDS Movement: https://bdsmovement.net/Act-Now-Against-These-Companies-Profiting-From-Genocide
https://www.instagram.com/p/C0XWK9WNSXD/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D
https://www.thereisalist.org/boycotts
https://disoccupied.com/
================================================================
DIVEST:
ARE THERE HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS HIDDEN IN YOUR INVESTMENTS?: https://investigate.info/
For more information: https://www.palestinemuseum.us/events/2024...
