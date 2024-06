All Movement Call: Fighting for our Right to AbortionThursday, June 20 @ 4 - 5:15 PM PT (7 – 8:15 PM ET)Register here: https://www.mobilize.us/womensmarch/event/636125/ Host: Generation Ratify in solidarity with Women's MarchYoung people are uniting to fight for a federal, constitutional right to abortion. We need YOU to join the movement!Join us for our June All Movement call on Thursday, June 20th, at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT to hear how the young people's feminist movement is organizing for reproductive justice in the wake of a worsening abortion crisis and on the precipice of amending the U.S. Constitution.On the call, we will hear from movement leaders who will discuss what's at stake with upcoming Supreme Court decisions, how to organize for our Right to Abortion Rally on June 24th, and the strategy this summer to build the movement we need to win back our constitutional right to abortion. We need young people committed to leading and throwing down with us in communities across the country. Are you in?RSVP using this form then invite three friends to join us.