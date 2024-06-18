top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/20/2024
U.S. Health, Housing & Public Services Womyn

All Movement Call: Our Bodies, Our Choice! Youth Fighting for Our Right to Abortion

Virtual event - join from anywhere
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, June 20, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Generation Ratify in solidarity w/ WM
Location Details:
Virtual event - join from anywhere
All Movement Call: Fighting for our Right to Abortion

Thursday, June 20 @ 4 - 5:15 PM PT (7 – 8:15 PM ET)

Register here: https://www.mobilize.us/womensmarch/event/636125/

Host: Generation Ratify in solidarity with Women's March

Young people are uniting to fight for a federal, constitutional right to abortion. We need YOU to join the movement!

Join us for our June All Movement call on Thursday, June 20th, at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT to hear how the young people's feminist movement is organizing for reproductive justice in the wake of a worsening abortion crisis and on the precipice of amending the U.S. Constitution.

On the call, we will hear from movement leaders who will discuss what's at stake with upcoming Supreme Court decisions, how to organize for our Right to Abortion Rally on June 24th, and the strategy this summer to build the movement we need to win back our constitutional right to abortion. We need young people committed to leading and throwing down with us in communities across the country. Are you in?

RSVP using this form then invite three friends to join us.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/womensmarch/event/...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jun 18, 2024 9:27AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$40.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code