Meet SF Mayoral candidates one at a time with Red Hill Jumps!
Date:
Monday, July 01, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
David Giesen
Email:
Phone:
415-948-4265
Location Details:
Notable House, on the southside of Bernal Hill
189 Ellsworth St.
San Francisco
Red Hill Jumps! presents
Bernal meets the
Mayoral candidates SERIES:
(all six major candidates were invited)
at Notable House, 189 Ellsworth St. SF
July 1, 2024 5:30-7 pm
Daniel Lurie
July 15, 2024 6-7:30 pm
Shahram Shariati
July 16, 2024 6-7:30 pm
Ahsha Safai
August 12, 2024 5:30-7 pm
Aaron Peskin
*music with Patrick Malley, and others
*big Mediterranean spread
*poli-chatter time
RSVP really appreciated for food count: info [at] TheCommonsSF.org 415-948-4265
For more information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 17, 2024 7:29PM
