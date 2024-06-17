From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Live from Ramallah: Virtual Delegation
Date:
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Online
Join Eyewitness Palestine on Wednesday, June 26th at 12PM ET for our Live from Ramallah webinar, featuring a special virtual delegation led by Palestinian Artist, Wafa Hourani, who will take us around Ramallah on a custom tour of the city.
Participation in this event is free as Eyewitness Palestine is seeking to highlight voices in Palestine as broadly as possible. Donations are appreciated.
Register at: https://eyewitnesspalestine.org/upcoming-events
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 17, 2024 5:36PM
