"Where Olive Trees Weep," Watsonville Film Screening
Date:
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival
Location Details:
Somos Café & Community Center, 112 East Beach St, Watsonville
Part of our Understanding Gaza Series. This film is a searing window into the struggles and resilience of the Palestinian people under Israeli occupation. It explores themes of loss, trauma, and the quest for justice.
Reserve your seat with a Free Ticket at: https://kinema.com/events/where-olive-trees-weep-boslgm
Voluntary donations are accepted at the door.
Watch the trailer on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-VectWsWc1Q
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1016613153...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 17, 2024 10:41AM
