Part of our Understanding Gaza Series. This film is a searing window into the struggles and resilience of the Palestinian people under Israeli occupation. It explores themes of loss, trauma, and the quest for justice.Reserve your seat with a Free Ticket at: https://kinema.com/events/where-olive-trees-weep-boslgm Voluntary donations are accepted at the door.Watch the trailer on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-VectWsWc1Q