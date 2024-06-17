top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay Feature
Central Valley Health, Housing & Public Services Womyn

Mariposa: Our Bodies, Our Choice! Reproductive Freedom March

Mariposa County Courthouse 5088 Bullion St Mariposa, CA 95338 The Courthouse lawn is our gathering place. We will March down Buillion to...
original image (992x706)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, June 24, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Women's March website
Location Details:
Mariposa County Courthouse
5088 Bullion St
Mariposa, CA 95338

The Courthouse lawn is our gathering place. We will March down Buillion to Main Street to the old County Jail of iron doors and granite walls.
MARIPOSA: Our Bodies, Our Choice! Protest on Anniversary of Dobbs Overturning Roe

This protest rally is part of a nationwide day of protest action for reproductive rights,
abortion care access, and bodily autonomy.

Monday, June 24, 2024 at noon - 2 PM

Info here: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/mariposa-everywoman-s-reproductive-freedom-march

Women's March website: https://www.womensmarch.com/

#AbortionRights #ReproductiveFreedom


We are marching for everywoman's right to reproductive freedom.

We are fortunate to live in California where resources for every woman, or teen who is faced with unexpected or unwanted pregnancy can get the help they need.

We are marching back into time, to our circa 1800's jail, to a day when women had no right to vote, no right to participate in their democracy. Women since, throughout the decades continue to fight for those same freedoms.

Today we March in support of our sisters in other parts of our USA who now have been denied justice, who are being criminalized for their health choices.

Freedom runs deep in Americans blood - every American's. Don't tread on us!
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 17, 2024 10:15AM
§
by Women's March website
Mon, Jun 17, 2024 10:15AM
pro_choice_voter_1.png
BE A REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS VOTER!

#2024Vote #ProChoiceVoter #SaveDemocracy

Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

You can also check your current registration status to ensure your information is correct.
