Mariposa: Our Bodies, Our Choice! Reproductive Freedom March
Date:
Monday, June 24, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Women's March website
Location Details:
Mariposa County Courthouse
5088 Bullion St
Mariposa, CA 95338
The Courthouse lawn is our gathering place. We will March down Buillion to Main Street to the old County Jail of iron doors and granite walls.
MARIPOSA: Our Bodies, Our Choice! Protest on Anniversary of Dobbs Overturning Roe
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/mari...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 17, 2024 10:15AM
