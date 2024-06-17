Mariposa: Our Bodies, Our Choice! Reproductive Freedom March

Date:

Monday, June 24, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Women's March website

Location Details:

Mariposa County Courthouse

5088 Bullion St

Mariposa, CA 95338



The Courthouse lawn is our gathering place. We will March down Buillion to Main Street to the old County Jail of iron doors and granite walls.





This protest rally is part of a nationwide day of protest action for reproductive rights,

abortion care access, and bodily autonomy.



Monday, June 24, 2024 at noon - 2 PM



Info here:



Women's March website:



#AbortionRights #ReproductiveFreedom





We are marching for everywoman's right to reproductive freedom.



We are fortunate to live in California where resources for every woman, or teen who is faced with unexpected or unwanted pregnancy can get the help they need.



We are marching back into time, to our circa 1800's jail, to a day when women had no right to vote, no right to participate in their democracy. Women since, throughout the decades continue to fight for those same freedoms.



Today we March in support of our sisters in other parts of our USA who now have been denied justice, who are being criminalized for their health choices.



