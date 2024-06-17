top
North Bay
North Bay
View events for the week of 6/24/2024
North Bay / Marin Health, Housing & Public Services Womyn

Santa Rosa Rally: Our Bodies, Our Choice! Protest on Anniversary of Dobbs Overturning Roe

Old Courthouse Square between 4th Street &amp; 3rd Street &amp; Santa Rosa Ave. Downtown Santa Rosa
original image (992x642)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, June 24, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Women's March website
Location Details:
Old Courthouse Square
between 4th Street & 3rd Street & Santa Rosa Ave.
Downtown Santa Rosa
Our Bodies, Our Choice! Protest on Anniversary of Dobbs Overturning Roe

This protest rally is part of a nationwide day of protest action for reproductive rights,
abortion care access, and bodily autonomy.

Monday, June 24, 2024 at 4:00 PM PDT

RSVP here: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/national-day-of-action-in-city-town-9

Website: https://www.womensmarch.com/

#AbortionRights #ReproductiveFreedom


Two years year after Roe vs. Wade was overturned, this country is in a state of emergency.

All across this nation, the "good ol' boys" are doing whatever they can to consolidate their power, control our bodies, and silence our voices. Judges are blatantly disregarding the law, science, and the limits of their own authority to dismantle our right to access abortion care. Legislators are going beyond gerrymandering and voter suppression to stripping democratically elected officials of their authority and criminalizing our right to protest.

So on June 24, wherever we are, we will mobilize in a show of power and solidarity.

We will not allow protest or freedom of speech to be killed.

We will not become bystanders while the most vulnerable among us are targeted for the most powerful.

This struggle is bigger than Roe. We are not done fighting. And together, we will win.
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/nati...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 17, 2024 10:02AM
§
by Women's March website
Mon, Jun 17, 2024 10:02AM
pro_choice_voter.png
REGISTER TO VOTE

#2024Vote #ProChoiceVoter #SaveDemocracy

Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

You can also check your current registration status to ensure your information is correct.
https://action.womensmarch.com/events/nati...
