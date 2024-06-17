From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Santa Rosa Rally: Our Bodies, Our Choice! Protest on Anniversary of Dobbs Overturning Roe
Monday, June 24, 2024
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Protest
Women's March website
Old Courthouse Square
between 4th Street & 3rd Street & Santa Rosa Ave.
Downtown Santa Rosa
Our Bodies, Our Choice! Protest on Anniversary of Dobbs Overturning Roe
This protest rally is part of a nationwide day of protest action for reproductive rights,
abortion care access, and bodily autonomy.
Monday, June 24, 2024 at 4:00 PM PDT
RSVP here: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/national-day-of-action-in-city-town-9
Website: https://www.womensmarch.com/
#AbortionRights #ReproductiveFreedom
Two years year after Roe vs. Wade was overturned, this country is in a state of emergency.
All across this nation, the "good ol' boys" are doing whatever they can to consolidate their power, control our bodies, and silence our voices. Judges are blatantly disregarding the law, science, and the limits of their own authority to dismantle our right to access abortion care. Legislators are going beyond gerrymandering and voter suppression to stripping democratically elected officials of their authority and criminalizing our right to protest.
So on June 24, wherever we are, we will mobilize in a show of power and solidarity.
We will not allow protest or freedom of speech to be killed.
We will not become bystanders while the most vulnerable among us are targeted for the most powerful.
This struggle is bigger than Roe. We are not done fighting. And together, we will win.
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/nati...
