Richmond BANNER DROP and PEACE VIGIL

Date:

Friday, June 21, 2024

Time:

3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Friends of Gayle McLaughlin, RCF, FPM

Location Details:

Sacramento Ave and San Luis Ave, Richmond CA 94804

I-80 Freeway overpass

FREE PALESTINE!

END THE WAR ON GAZA!

STOP THE GENOCIDE!

END THE OCCUPATION!

BOYCOTT, DIVEST. and SANCTION ISRAEL OUT OF PALESTINE.



All people opposing genocide welcome!

Come and Stand for Ceasefire Now and for a Free Palestine.