Tim Redmond analyzes The SF November election ballot & the decline in SF & US journalism.

Date:

Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Art Persyko

Location Details:

Join us on Tuesday, June 18,1-2:30 pm @ our monthly SF Gray Panther forum!

The topics are: “The SF November 5, 2024 Election: What’s at stake?”; and

In SF & nationally, journalism is in crisis—why; and what can we do about it?

Our speaker is Tim Redmond. Q&A will follow his presentation.



Tim Redmond has been a political and investigative reporter in San Francisco for more than 35 years. He graduated from Wesleyan University in 1980 with a degree in economics, worked as an intern at the Hartford Courant, and moved to San Francisco in 1981. Tim started at the SF Bay Guardian full time in 1983 and was their executive editor until 2013. He founded 48hills ten years ago. He is a highly-respected and astute observer and analyst of San Francisco and its politics.