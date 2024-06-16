top
San Francisco Government & Elections Media Activism & Independent Media

Tim Redmond analyzes The SF November election ballot & the decline in SF & US journalism.

Gray Panther image with our email address and website url
original image (961x558)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Art Persyko
Location Details:
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86465752525?pwd=Tzh1YVh5SE9mdWkzdjI2clZrVEczdz09, MEETING ID: 864 6575 2525; PASS CODE: 465295; PHONE IN: 699-900 9128
Join us on Tuesday, June 18,1-2:30 pm @ our monthly SF Gray Panther forum!
The topics are: “The SF November 5, 2024 Election: What’s at stake?”; and
In SF & nationally, journalism is in crisis—why; and what can we do about it?
Our speaker is Tim Redmond. Q&A will follow his presentation.

Tim Redmond has been a political and investigative reporter in San Francisco for more than 35 years. He graduated from Wesleyan University in 1980 with a degree in economics, worked as an intern at the Hartford Courant, and moved to San Francisco in 1981. Tim started at the SF Bay Guardian full time in 1983 and was their executive editor until 2013. He founded 48hills ten years ago. He is a highly-respected and astute observer and analyst of San Francisco and its politics.
For more information: https://sfgraypanthers.org/events
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jun 16, 2024 6:10PM
