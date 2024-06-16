top
Palestine California East Bay Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War Education & Student Activism Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

retaliation arson attack on construction site at university of kkkalifornia berkeley

by marilyn's daughters
Sun, Jun 16, 2024 3:45PM
phase two of the #Escalate movement heats up at u.c. berkeley with a construction site set on fire in broad daylight. this was done in retaliation for u.c.pd's violent assaults on vulnerable student demonstrators and to punish the university of kkkalifornia system for supporting the genocidal zionist-Israel entity. this was an autonomous initiative in concert with the current WEEK OF ACTION currently underway: operation campus flood.
call it mutual aid

at one p.m. this a f t e r n o o n, we torched large portions of a construction site in the middle of u.c. berkeley campus. OPERATION CAMPS FLOOD on u.c.b. kkkampus has began with:

- successful looting of a u.c.b supply building of thousands of dollars,
- the fire bombing of a u.c.b cop car,
- the experimental burning of dry grass hills on the interior of campus
- the torching of a building on the perimeter of the campus
and now
- the arson of a construction site (mostly construction materials, wood pallets, and massive dry bush area

x this was done to further retaliate against the u.c.pd for attacking students at u.c.s.c. and u.c.l.a.

x this was done as an autonomous (self-directed act) in concert with anyone who shows out to create liberatoratory _destruction_ until the u.c. system completely divests from the genocidal "israeli" settler nation-building project

x this was done in solidarity with all displaced peoples who were removed from people's park - criminalized survivors of genocide HERE

x this was done in retaliation for the u.c. berkeley administration's attack on the houseless community of berkely - in retaliation for stealing the land called people's park

lastly

♡ this was done on father's day for all the palestinian fathers who have lost their children at the hands of the zionist and amerikkkan settler states
♡ this was done on father's day for all the black and brown fathers who have lost their children at the hands of u.s.a. police forces in berkeley


glory to the martyrs
blessed is the flame



16-6-24 / 1312
