Palestine U.S. Anti-War

Palestine to Ukraine - Codepink Congress Capitol Calling Party

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
https://www.codepink.org/cpc618
Join CODEPINK Congress as we educate, activate and mobilize for peace legislation!

While the world shouts “Ceasefire!,” President Biden and Congress send Ukraine weapons to attack inside Russia and risk a nuclear war. While the world shouts “Diplomacy now!” President Biden and Congress send billions more in weapons for Israel’s genocide in Gaza and chokehold on the occupied West Bank.

How do we stop the madness? Where are the levers of power? Join our guest, an expert on international politics, for a discussion on strategy, influence and grassroots pressure as the US empire declines amid an emerging multipolar world.

Featured Guest:
Vijay Prashad is a Marxist historian and journalist. He is the director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research, a movement-driven research institution based in Argentina, Brazil, India, and South Africa. He is also chief editor of LeftWord Books, a 20-year-old Marxist publishing house based in New Delhi. Additionally, Prashad is the chief correspondent for Globetrotter and writes a regular column for Frontline (India) and BirGün (Turkey). He has written 25 books, including The Darker Nations: A People's History of the Third World and The Poorer Nations: A Possible History of the Global South. For 25 years, he was a professor at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut.
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jun 16, 2024 1:21PM
