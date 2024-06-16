6/23 SF Maritime Musuem EventBurmese Cowboy: The Shwe Tun Aung StoryPlease join us in the San Francisco Maritime Museum from 1:00-4:00 PM on Sunday, June 23, 2024 for a special labor history talk!San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park and the San Francisco Maritime National Park Association will be presenting a screening of the film Burmese Cowboy: The Shwe Tun Aung Story.The screening will be followed by a discussion with Shwe Tun Aung and Sam Levens of the International Transport Workers Federation.Burmese Cowboy (35 minutes) tells the story of seafarer Shwe Tun Aung, his brave challenges to corruption in the shipping industry, and the union solidarity that helped him rebuild his life after it was destroyed. Come learn about his story and the ongoing work that the ITF does to protect the rights and humanity of seafarers worldwide.Light refreshments and wine will follow the talk.Past talks:“The Price of Salmon: A History of Chinese Americans in the Salmon Canning Industry,” James and Philip Chiao in conversation with Kristin Wong, June 2, 2024.“Labor Under Siege,” Harvey Schwartz in conversation with Robert Cherny. March 24, 2024.“‘Where’s Pete Panto’?: Memory and Commemoration of a Murdered Dock Worker and Labor Activist” by Joseph Sciorra, Ph.D., October 29, 2023.“Harry Bridges: Labor Radical, Labor Legend” A conversation with Professor Robert Cherny and Harvey Schwartz, Ph.D., July 9, 2023.